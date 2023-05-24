Serve Up Some Salacious Crumb Cakes

Learn how to make the most fiendish snack in the Outer Rim!

When you’re trying to run the galaxy’s most notorious criminal empire, it always helps to have someone by your side who’s there to laugh at all your jokes. That’s why Jabba the Hutt has Salacious Crumb with him at all times, to belittle the people that need belittling.

Since Salacious Crumb’s name is so similar to a delicious dessert, it only makes sense to bake up a batch of tempting crumb cakes in his honor.

Not your traditional recipe, these actually use the crumb of the cakes to shape his face. Quite the sacrifice for a creature so self-serving!





Cake Ingredients:

1 cup cake flour

1 cup all-purpose flour

1-1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon salt

3/4 cup (1-1/2 sticks) unsalted butter

1-1/2 cups sugar

2 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 cup whole milk

Filling Ingredients:



1/2 cup packed brown sugar

2 teaspoons cinnamon

Frosting Ingredients:



8 ounces cream cheese, softened

4 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened

1 cup powdered sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

For the decoration:



6 ounces brown candy melts

Yellow icing

Black icing

Brown icing

Step 1: Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Prep a cupcake pan with liners.



Step 2: In a medium bowl, whisk the cake flour, all-purpose flour, baking powder, cinnamon, and salt. Set aside.

Step 3: In the bowl of an electric mixer, cream the butter and sugar. Add the eggs and the vanilla.

Step 4: Alternate the dry ingredients and milk, until just combined.

Step 5: In a small bowl, stir together the brown sugar and cinnamon, reserving half for the topping.

Step 6: Spoon the batter into the prepped liners, only to the halfway point. Sprinkle the filling evenly on top, then add the remaining batter to cover.

Step 7: Bake for 18-20 minutes until an inserted toothpick comes out clean. Let cool on a wire rack.

Step 8: While the cupcakes are cooling, melt candy melts according to package directions, then pour into a piping bag. Place a piece of parchment onto a cookie sheet and pipe the candy melts into a 4-inch long arc shape; these will be Salacious Crumb’s ears. Place into the freezer to set, approximately 10-15 minutes.

Step 9: While the ears are setting, start the frosting. In the bowl of an electric mixer, stir the cream cheese and butter. Slowly add the powdered sugar, and vanilla. Turn the mixer to high for 30-60 seconds, until the frosting is light and fluffy.

Step 10: Pipe the frosting in a triangle shape on top of the cooled cupcakes to form Salacious Crumb’s head shape.

Step 11: In a bowl, crumble three of the cakes along with the reserved filling mixture. Sprinkle on top of the frosting. Use yellow, black, and brown icing to create face details.

Step 12: Add the candy melt ears to the sides of the face, to serve.

Enjoy! Salacious Crumb Cakes are the feistiest dessert this side of Carkoon.