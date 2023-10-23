Go for a Ride with these Tauntaun Cookies

These taste good on the outside...and inside!

Imagine you’re stranded on the ice planet Hoth, blinded by snow, surrounded by ice. Alone, afraid, you only have one option to survive and that’s to cut open a tauntaun and eat its candy innards!

Tauntauns aren’t really filled with candy but it would be amazing if they were. These sugar cookie snow lizards smell good on the inside and the outside! The cookies are stacked and filled with candy entrails that will surely save your hunger in a pinch, and are just creepy enough for Halloween.

Tauntaun Cookies

(Makes 12 cookies stacked into 4 cookies)

Cookie ingredients:

3 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, softened

1 cup sugar

1 egg

1 teaspoon vanilla

Black food coloring

You’ll need:



Tauntaun template

Black icing

Brown icing

Gummy worms

Mini candies

Step 1: In a medium bowl whisk together the flour, baking powder, and salt. Set aside.



Step 2: In the bowl of an electric mixer cream the butter and sugar until combined.

Step 3: Stir in the egg, vanilla, and one drop of black food coloring, until just combined. The dough should be gray and not too dark.

Step 4: Slowly add in the dry ingredients just until the dough comes together.

Step 5: Split the dough into two and wrap in plastic wrap. Chill in the refrigerator until you are ready to use.

Step 6: Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Prep baking sheets with parchment paper.

Step 7: Roll out the dough to 3/8″ thick. Lay the template over the dough and use a knife to cut out the cookies. You will do this three times to make one cookie.

Step 8: Onto four of the cookies, use extra dough to create an arm. This is the top cookie.

Step 9: On another four of the cookies, cut an outline 1/4″ away from the sides. Remove the center to make one hollow cookie. These will be the middle cookies.

Step 10: Leave the remaining three cookies as is. Those will be the base cookies.



Step 11: Bake for 10 minutes. Let cool on a wire rack.



Step 12: Once the cookies are cool, use icing to stack the middle cookie on top of a base cookie. Fill with candy. Use more icing to seal the top cookie onto the two other cookies, encasing the candy.

Step 13: Pipe brown icing to add a tauntaun horn across the head. Then use black icing to add additional details. Once the icing is dry the cookies are ready to serve.

Smell somethin'? That's your delicious tauntaun cookies!