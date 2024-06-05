Not even an all-out brawl could stop us from slurping down this dish.

If there’s one thing that brings together species from across the galaxy, it’s good food. At the Lomi Usqi noodle shop on the planet of Ueda, the meals are as eye-catching as the decor. Fresh cut noodles hang from every surface to dry, waiting to be stir-fried and served.



Sweet and savory, just like the clientele, these are noodles full of flavor. Sure your meal might be disrupted by a fight at any moment, but don’t let that stop you from enjoying a full bowl.

Lomi Usqi Noodles

Ingredients:

● 4 ounces thick cut noodles

● 2 tablespoons chili crisp

● 1 tablespoon soy sauce

● 1 tablespoon black vinegar

● 2 teaspoons mirin

● 1 teaspoon brown sugar

● ½ teaspoon sesame oil

● 3 tablespoons vegetable oil

● 4 garlic cloves, minced

Toppings:

● Boiled egg, halved

● Fried nori

● 1 green onion, minced

● ½ teaspoon sesame seeds

Step 1: Bring a large saucepan of water to a boil. Add the noodles and cook for 4 minutes. Drain and set aside.

Step 2: In a small bowl stir together the chili crisp, soy sauce, black vinegar, mirin, brown sugar, and sesame oil. Set aside.

Step 3: In a medium pan over medium high heat, heat the vegetable oil and garlic for 3 to 4 minutes, until sizzling. Pour in the chili crisp mixture, and stir well.

Step 4: Pour over the cooked noodles, until coated.

Watch out for noodle thieves and enjoy!