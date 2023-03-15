ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Enjoy Pog Soup, a Meal for a Mandalorian

March 15, 2023
Jenn Fujikawa

You’ve never eaten pog soup?

Any Mandalorian worth their armor was raised on pog soup. Per the ways of Mandalore, until a foundling becomes of age or is reunited with its own kind, they are under the care of the one who finds them. And then there’s the soup. The clan-based Mandalorians are bound by Creed and code, and as a rite of passage each foundling must drink pog soup — as we learned in The Mandalorian "Chapter 18: The Mines of Mandalore."

This creamy, fragrant soup is a sensory overload, seasoned with aromatic spices and blended fresh vegetables. Coconut milk adds a final creamy touch for this vegan and gluten-free meal that even a foundling can’t resist on a cold galactic night.

Pog Soup

Ingredients:

  • 1 yellow bell pepper

  • 1 red bell pepper

  • 1-1/2 tablespoons olive oil

  • 1 cup diced sweet onion

  • 1 carrot, diced

  • 1 shallot, diced

  • 2 cloves garlic, minced

  • 1 teaspoon minced ginger

  • 1-1/2 tablespoons curry powder

  • 2 teaspoons turmeric

  • 1 teaspoon coriander

  • 1 teaspoon salt

  • 2 cups vegetable broth

  • 1 (14-oz) can unsweetened coconut milk

Roasting peppers for the Star Wars-themed pog soup recipe.

Chopped peppers for Star Wars-themed pog soup recipe.

Step 1: Place peppers on a stainless steel baking sheet and place on a fireproof surface. Use a kitchen torch to flame the skin of the peppers until blistered and blackened. Use tongs to flip over and torch the other sides, until charred. Place the peppers in a large bowl and cover with plastic wrap. Let sit for 15 minutes. Rub off and discard the blackened skins. Remove stems and seeds, dice the peppers and set aside.

Step 2: In a large pot over medium heat add the olive oil, onion, carrot, and shallot. Cook for 5 minutes, until softened.

Step 3: Stir in the garlic, ginger, curry powder, turmeric, coriander, and salt. Cook for 1 minute, until fragrant.

Step 4: Add the diced roasted peppers and vegetable broth. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to low. Cover and simmer for 30 minutes.

Step 5: Turn off the heat and stir in the coconut milk. Use an immersion blender and puree until smooth.

Cups of pog soup, inspired by The Mandalorian.

This is the Way. To make soup.

Jenn Fujikawa is a lifestyle and food writer. Follow her on Twitter at @justjenn and check her Instagram @justjennrecipes and blog www.justjennrecipes.com for even more Star Wars food photos.

star wars recipes

