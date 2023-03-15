Enjoy Pog Soup, a Meal for a Mandalorian

You’ve never eaten pog soup?
Any Mandalorian worth their armor was raised on pog soup. Per the ways of Mandalore, until a foundling becomes of age or is reunited with its own kind, they are under the care of the one who finds them. And then there’s the soup. The clan-based Mandalorians are bound by Creed and code, and as a rite of passage each foundling must drink pog soup — as we learned in The Mandalorian "Chapter 18: The Mines of Mandalore."
This creamy, fragrant soup is a sensory overload, seasoned with aromatic spices and blended fresh vegetables. Coconut milk adds a final creamy touch for this vegan and gluten-free meal that even a foundling can’t resist on a cold galactic night.
Pog Soup
Ingredients:
1 yellow bell pepper
1 red bell pepper
1-1/2 tablespoons olive oil
1 cup diced sweet onion
1 carrot, diced
1 shallot, diced
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 teaspoon minced ginger
1-1/2 tablespoons curry powder
2 teaspoons turmeric
1 teaspoon coriander
1 teaspoon salt
2 cups vegetable broth
1 (14-oz) can unsweetened coconut milk
Step 1: Place peppers on a stainless steel baking sheet and place on a fireproof surface. Use a kitchen torch to flame the skin of the peppers until blistered and blackened. Use tongs to flip over and torch the other sides, until charred. Place the peppers in a large bowl and cover with plastic wrap. Let sit for 15 minutes. Rub off and discard the blackened skins. Remove stems and seeds, dice the peppers and set aside.
Step 2: In a large pot over medium heat add the olive oil, onion, carrot, and shallot. Cook for 5 minutes, until softened.
Step 3: Stir in the garlic, ginger, curry powder, turmeric, coriander, and salt. Cook for 1 minute, until fragrant.
Step 4: Add the diced roasted peppers and vegetable broth. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to low. Cover and simmer for 30 minutes.
Step 5: Turn off the heat and stir in the coconut milk. Use an immersion blender and puree until smooth.
This is the Way. To make soup.