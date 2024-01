In a medium bowl whisk together the flour, matcha powder, baking powder, and salt. Set aside.

Step 2: In the bowl of an electric mixer cream the butter and sugar until combined.

Step 3: Add the egg and vanilla.

Step 4: Slowly add in the dry ingredients just until the dough comes together, and turns green in color.

Step 5: Split the dough into two and wrap in plastic wrap. Chill in the refrigerator until you are ready to use.

Step 6: Preheat the oven to 350ºF. Prep baking sheets with parchment paper.

Step 7: Roll out the dough to 1/4-inch thick. Use a cookie cutter to cut out the shapes. Transfer the dough onto the prepped baking sheets. (If you don't have a Boba Fett cookie cutter, try a regular gingerbread cookie cutter as an easy substitute! Then, just use a knife to add the armor details.)

Step 8: Use a piping tip or round cutter to make small circles in both hands.

Step 9: Bake for 10 minutes, let cool on a wire rack.

Step 10: Pipe red and black icings using #5 tips to add the visor detail. Let dry.

Step 11: Pull the licorice through both holes in the hands. Pipe the icing to hold the candy hearts in place. Once the icing is dry, the cookies are ready to serve.

Pay tribute to the new crime lord in town with these Valentine’s Day sweets!

For more recipes to celebrate our favorite galactic holiday, check out Star Wars: The Life Day Cookbook: Official Holiday Recipes From a Galaxy Far, Far Away by Jenn Fujikawa, available now.