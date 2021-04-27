ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"} {:title=>"The Bad Batch", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-bad-batch"}

Learn to Make a Bad Batch...of Cookies!

April 27, 2021
April 27, 2021
Jenn Fujikawa

The elite squad of the new Disney+ series is now an elite snack.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch on Disney+ follows the ragtag unit of Clone Force 99 as they navigate the galaxy following Order 66. And now you can celebrate this elite squad of clones with your own bad batch...of cookies! 

The Bad Batch

This sugary cookie crew is made up of team leader Hunter who has heightened senses, assault specialist Wrecker, Crosshair the sniper, and aptly named tech specialist Tech. Rounding out the team is its latest addition, the cybernetic Echo.

Bad Batch Cookies

You’ll Need:*


Cookie Ingredients:
  • 3 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
  • Pinch of salt
  • 1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, softened
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1 egg
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla

Icing Ingredients:
  • 5 cups powdered sugar
  • 3 Tablespoons meringue powder
  • 6 Tablespoons warm water
  • Red food gel dye
  • Yellow food gel dye
  • Black food gel dye

*The activities in this article should only be done with adult supervision.


Step 1: In a medium bowl whisk together the flour, baking powder, and salt. Set aside.

Step 2: In the bowl of an electric mixer cream the butter and sugar until fluffy.

Step 3: Stir the egg and vanilla, until just combined.

Step 4: Slowly add in the dry ingredients just until the dough comes together.

Step 5: Split the dough into two and wrap in plastic wrap. Refrigerate until you are ready to use.

Step 6: Preheat the oven to 350°F. Prep baking sheets with silpats or parchment paper.

Bad Batch Cookies Step 7

Step 7: Roll out the dough to about 1/4 inch thick. Use the helmet templates to cut out the shapes, then transfer onto the prepped baking sheets.

Step 8: Bake for 10 minutes. Let cool on a wire rack.

Step 9: In the bowl of an electric mixer, stir together the powdered sugar and the meringue powder. Slowly add the water until the icing is combined. Add a teaspoon of water if necessary, to get the right consistency.

Bad Batch Cookies Step 10Bad Batch Cookies Step 10

Step 10: Divide the icing into separate bowls, using the food gel to color. You’ll need 1 cup light gray icing, ½ cup dark gray icing, ½ cup black icing, ¼ cup red icing, ¼ cup yellow icing, leaving the rest as white icing.

Bad Batch Cookies Step 11Bad Batch Cookies Step 11

Step 11: Follow the templates to pipe the icing to create each of the trooper’s unique helmets.

Bad Batch Cookies Step 12

Step 12: Once the icing is dry, lightly spray with edible silver mist for shine.

Bad Batch Cookies - Hunter Bad Batch Cookies - Wrecker Bad Batch Cookies - Crosshair Bad Batch Cookies - Tech Bad Batch Cookies - Echo

Make up a batch of these cookies and be sure to share them with the regs, too — we’re all on the same team!

Jenn Fujikawa is a lifestyle and food writer. Follow her on Twitter at @justjenn and check her Instagram @justjennrecipes and blog justjennrecipes.com for even more Star Wars food photos.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog, #ThisWeek

Star Wars: The Bad Batch ThisWeek Clone Force 99

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    Yum Num: Ewok Sushi

    January 5, 2024

    January 5, 2024

    Jan 5

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"}

    Star Wars: Best of 2023

    December 18, 2023

    December 18, 2023

    Dec 18

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    Celebrate the Holidays with a Galactic Glass of Blue Milk Eggnog

    December 12, 2023

    December 12, 2023

    Dec 12

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    Serve Porgin Pie, the Galaxy's Cutest Thanksgiving Dessert

    November 16, 2023

    November 16, 2023

    Nov 16

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    Go for a Ride with these Tauntaun Cookies

    October 23, 2023

    October 23, 2023

    Oct 23

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"} {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"}

    These Chopper Cereal Treats Are Droidtastic

    September 7, 2023

    September 7, 2023

    Sep 7

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"} {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"}

    Make Loth-Cat Cookies for a Purrfect Treat

    August 25, 2023

    August 25, 2023

    Aug 25

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    The Force (and Flavor) Is Strong with These Ahsoka Pumpkin Muffins

    August 21, 2023

    August 21, 2023

    Aug 21

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved