Say "Hello There" to These Obi-Wan Kenobi Cupcakes for Star Wars Day

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Prep a cupcake pan with 12 liners.

Step 2: In a medium bowl, whisk together the cake flour, baking powder, cinnamon, nutmeg, and salt. Set aside.

Step 3: In the bowl of an electric mixer cream the butter and sugar for two minutes, until fluffy. Add the eggs one at a time until incorporated, then stir in the vanilla.

Step 4: Alternate milk with the dry ingredients until just combined.

Step 5: Spoon the batter evenly into the prepped liners. Bake for 15 minutes. Let cool on a wire rack.

Step 6: In a medium bowl with a handheld mixer, cream the butter, vanilla, and salt, until combined.

Step 7: Gradually add the confectioners’ sugar and heavy whipping cream for 1 to 2 minutes until light and airy.

Step 8: Remove 1 cup of frosting into a small bowl and stir in the cocoa powder. Place in a piping bag with a #5 tip. Set aside.

Step 9: To the remaining frosting, stir in a small amount of pink food coloring to tint the frosting to a light skin tone. Frost the cupcakes, using an offset spatula to level flat.

Step 10: With the cocoa icing, pipe a mustache and beard onto the lower half of the cupcake. Use the black icing to add two eyes.

Step 11: Divide the fondant into 12 pieces. Roll out one piece and trim to a 5 x 3 inch rectangle. Drape around one cupcake to create the robe. Repeat with the rest of the fondant and cupcakes. Once all the cupcakes are complete, they’re ready to serve.

Enjoy -- cupcakes are now your speciality.