Say "Hello There" to These Obi-Wan Kenobi Cupcakes for Star Wars Day

Celebrate Star Wars Day with a treat that has the high ground.
May the 4th is a day to commemorate and appreciate all things Star Wars. This Star Wars Day, you can celebrate one of the saga's most beloved characters -- and his beard -- with this recipe for Obi-Wan Kenobi cupcakes.
A fragrant and fluffy cinnamon-vanilla cupcake provides the base for a light, sweet frosting, used to recreate Obi-Wan’s signature stubble. Adorned with a robe made of chocolate fondant, these edible cloaked Jedi are ready to take on any menacing threat that comes their way.
Are these the best cupcakes we’ve ever seen? Only a Sith deals in absolutes. Happy Star Wars Day and May the 4th Be With You!
Obi-Wan Kenobi Cupcakes
Ingredients for the cupcakes