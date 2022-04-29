ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"} {:title=>"Star Wars Day", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-day"}

Say "Hello There" to These Obi-Wan Kenobi Cupcakes for Star Wars Day

April 29, 2022
April 29, 2022
Jenn Fujikawa

Celebrate Star Wars Day with a treat that has the high ground.

May the 4th is a day to commemorate and appreciate all things Star Wars. This Star Wars Day, you can celebrate one of the saga's most beloved characters -- and his beard -- with this recipe for Obi-Wan Kenobi cupcakes.

Obi-Wan on Tatooine in Episode 3

A fragrant and fluffy cinnamon-vanilla cupcake provides the base for a light, sweet frosting, used to recreate Obi-Wan’s signature stubble. Adorned with a robe made of chocolate fondant, these edible cloaked Jedi are ready to take on any menacing threat that comes their way.

Are these the best cupcakes we’ve ever seen? Only a Sith deals in absolutes. Happy Star Wars Day and May the 4th Be With You!

Obi-Wan Kenobi Cupcakes

Ingredients for the cupcakes

  • 1-1/4 cups cake flour
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, softened
  • 3/4 cup sugar
  • 2 eggs
  • 1-1/2 teaspoons vanilla
  • 1/2 cup whole milk

Ingredients for the frosting
  • 3/4 cup (1-1/2 sticks) unsalted butter, softened
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 3 cups confectioners’ sugar
  • 1/4 cup heavy whipping cream
  • 1 teaspoon cocoa powder
  • Pink food coloring

Ingredients for the decoration
  • Black icing
  • 16 ounces chocolate brown fondant

Step 1: Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Prep a cupcake pan with 12 liners.

Step 2: In a medium bowl, whisk together the cake flour, baking powder, cinnamon, nutmeg, and salt. Set aside.

Step 3: In the bowl of an electric mixer cream the butter and sugar for two minutes, until fluffy. Add the eggs one at a time until incorporated, then stir in the vanilla.

Step 4: Alternate milk with the dry ingredients until just combined.

Step 5: Spoon the batter evenly into the prepped liners. Bake for 15 minutes. Let cool on a wire rack.

Step 6: In a medium bowl with a handheld mixer, cream the butter, vanilla, and salt, until combined.

Step 7: Gradually add the confectioners’ sugar and heavy whipping cream for 1 to 2 minutes until light and airy.

Step 8: Remove 1 cup of frosting into a small bowl and stir in the cocoa powder. Place in a piping bag with a #5 tip. Set aside.

Frosting the top of the 3 Obi-Wan Kenobi cupcakes

Step 9: To the remaining frosting, stir in a small amount of pink food coloring to tint the frosting to a light skin tone. Frost the cupcakes, using an offset spatula to level flat.

A mustache being added to an 3 Obi-Wan Kenobi cupcake

Step 10: With the cocoa icing, pipe a mustache and beard onto the lower half of the cupcake. Use the black icing to add two eyes.

Brown fondant used for the Obi-Wan Kenobi cupcakesThe fondant robe being added to the top of the Obi-Wan Kenobi cupcake

Step 11: Divide the fondant into 12 pieces. Roll out one piece and trim to a 5 x 3 inch rectangle. Drape around one cupcake to create the robe. Repeat with the rest of the fondant and cupcakes. Once all the cupcakes are complete, they’re ready to serve.

3 Obi-Wan Kenobi cupcakes

Enjoy -- cupcakes are now your speciality.

Jenn Fujikawa is a lifestyle and food writer. Follow her on Twitter at @justjenn and check her Instagram @justjennrecipes and blog www.justjennrecipes.com for even more Star Wars food photos.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog, #StarWarsDay2022, #StarWarsRecipes, #ThisWeek

star wars recipes ThisWeek Obi-Wan Kenobi

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    Yum Num: Ewok Sushi

    January 5, 2024

    January 5, 2024

    Jan 5

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    Celebrate the Holidays with a Galactic Glass of Blue Milk Eggnog

    December 12, 2023

    December 12, 2023

    Dec 12

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    Serve Porgin Pie, the Galaxy's Cutest Thanksgiving Dessert

    November 16, 2023

    November 16, 2023

    Nov 16

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    Go for a Ride with these Tauntaun Cookies

    October 23, 2023

    October 23, 2023

    Oct 23

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"} {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"}

    These Chopper Cereal Treats Are Droidtastic

    September 7, 2023

    September 7, 2023

    Sep 7

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"} {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"}

    Make Loth-Cat Cookies for a Purrfect Treat

    August 25, 2023

    August 25, 2023

    Aug 25

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    The Force (and Flavor) Is Strong with These Ahsoka Pumpkin Muffins

    August 21, 2023

    August 21, 2023

    Aug 21

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Lucasfilm and Star Wars Receive a Combined 23 Emmy Nominations

    July 12, 2023

    July 12, 2023

    Jul 12

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved