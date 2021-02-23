ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Make a Princess Leia Rice Bowl for Your Next Star Wars: A New Hope Rewatch!

February 23, 2021
Jenn Fujikawa

Enjoy a dinner and movie combo that will be long remembered.

The world was introduced to a galaxy far, far away when Star Wars: A New Hope debuted in theaters in 1977. It was the first time fans met Princess Leia, saw the Millennium Falcon, and wondered why the Lars homestead served up blue milk.

This dinner pays tribute to those iconic moments with a main dish made to look like the rebel princess and her classic hairstyle. Followed by a dessert that made the Kessel Run in less than 12 parsecs, all washed down with a cold glass of Tatooine’s finest bantha milk.

Luke, Leia, and Han laugh and smile in outside of an X-Wing in a Rebel base.

Revisit the moment that changed everything by making a meal inspired by the start of the original trilogy and watch Star Wars: A New Hope, now on Disney+!

Millennium Falcon Gelatin Treat recipe

Blue Milk recipe

Princess Leia Rice Bowl

You’ll need:

  • Cooked rice
  • 1 sheet nori (dried seaweed)
  • Red bell pepper

Teriyaki beef ingredients:
  • 1 Tablespoon vegetable oil
  • 1 lb thinly sliced rib eye
  • 1/4 cup soy sauce
  • 1/4 cup mirin (sweet rice wine)
  • 2 Tablespoons sugar
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 Tablespoon cornstarch
  • 2 Tablespoons water

Step 1: In a small bowl stir together the cornstarch and water to form a slurry. Set aside.

Step 2: Add the oil and sliced rib eye to a skillet over medium high heat. Cook until just browned.

Step 3: In a small bowl stir together the soy sauce, mirin, sugar, and garlic. Pour over the beef. And cook for 1-2 minutes.

Step 4: Pour in the cornstarch mixture, bring to a boil just until the sauce thickens.

Princess Leia Rice Bowl step 5Princess Leia Rice Bowl step 5

Step 5: Place the rice in a bowl. Add slices of meat to create the top of the hairstyle. For the sides, roll up a slice of meat to create a rose-like shape. Place on both sides of the bowl.

Princess Leia Rice Bowl final close up

Step 6: Cut pieces of nori to create the eyes and a small piece of red bell pepper for the mouth, to serve.

Jenn Fujikawa is a lifestyle and food writer. Follow her on Twitter at @justjenn and check her Instagram @justjennrecipes and blog justjennrecipes.com for even more Star Wars food photos.

