Celebrate the Holidays with a Galactic Glass of Blue Milk Eggnog

A memorable Star Wars beverage that would make Aunt Beru proud.

'Tis the season to raise a glass around the galaxy and celebrate the end of another year! It’s a special time to reflect with family and friends and indulge in some festive holiday treats.

Whether you’re snacking on Tauntaun Cookies or Salacious Crumb Cakes, a cold glass of homemade Blue Milk Eggnog will get you into the holiday spirit.



Blue Milk Eggnog

Ingredients

2 cups whole milk

1 cinnamon stick

2 star anise

5 whole cloves

4 large egg yolks

½ cup granulated sugar

¼ cup brown sugar

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 can (13.5 ounces) coconut milk

Blue food coloring

½ teaspoon cinnamon

⅛ teaspoon ground nutmeg

Step 1: In a large saucepan over medium high heat, add the milk, cinnamon stick, star anise, and cloves. Bring to a low simmer, then remove from heat and set aside.

Step 2: In a large bowl, whisk the egg yolks, sugars, and vanilla. Temper the eggs by slowly whisking in the hot milk mixture, a ladle at a time until fully incorporated.

Step 3: Pour milk back into the saucepan. Over medium low heat, simmer while whisking for 2 to 3 minutes, or until just thickened.

Step 4: Strain the milk to discard the cinnamon stick, star anise, and cloves.

Step 5: Stir in the coconut milk, blue food coloring, cinnamon, and nutmeg.

Step 6: Refrigerate overnight. Serve cold.

Enjoy anywhere in the galaxy this holiday season!