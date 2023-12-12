Celebrate the Holidays with a Galactic Glass of Blue Milk Eggnog

A memorable Star Wars beverage that would make Aunt Beru proud.
'Tis the season to raise a glass around the galaxy and celebrate the end of another year! It’s a special time to reflect with family and friends and indulge in some festive holiday treats.
Whether you’re snacking on Tauntaun Cookies or Salacious Crumb Cakes, a cold glass of homemade Blue Milk Eggnog will get you into the holiday spirit.
Blue Milk Eggnog
Ingredients
- 2 cups whole milk
- 1 cinnamon stick
- 2 star anise
- 5 whole cloves
- 4 large egg yolks
- ½ cup granulated sugar
- ¼ cup brown sugar
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 1 can (13.5 ounces) coconut milk
Blue food coloring
- ½ teaspoon cinnamon
- ⅛ teaspoon ground nutmeg
Step 1: In a large saucepan over medium high heat, add the milk, cinnamon stick, star anise, and cloves. Bring to a low simmer, then remove from heat and set aside.
Step 2: In a large bowl, whisk the egg yolks, sugars, and vanilla. Temper the eggs by slowly whisking in the hot milk mixture, a ladle at a time until fully incorporated.
Step 3: Pour milk back into the saucepan. Over medium low heat, simmer while whisking for 2 to 3 minutes, or until just thickened.
Step 4: Strain the milk to discard the cinnamon stick, star anise, and cloves.
Step 5: Stir in the coconut milk, blue food coloring, cinnamon, and nutmeg.
Step 6: Refrigerate overnight. Serve cold.
Enjoy anywhere in the galaxy this holiday season!