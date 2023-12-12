ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Celebrate the Holidays with a Galactic Glass of Blue Milk Eggnog

December 12, 2023
Jenn Fujikawa

A memorable Star Wars beverage that would make Aunt Beru proud.

'Tis the season to raise a glass around the galaxy and celebrate the end of another year! It’s a special time to reflect with family and friends and indulge in some festive holiday treats.

Whether you’re snacking on Tauntaun Cookies or Salacious Crumb Cakes, a cold glass of homemade Blue Milk Eggnog will get you into the holiday spirit.

Blue Milk Eggnog

Ingredients

  • 2 cups whole milk
  • 1 cinnamon stick
  • 2 star anise
  • 5 whole cloves
  • 4 large egg yolks
  • ½ cup granulated sugar
  • ¼ cup brown sugar
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
  • 1 can (13.5 ounces) coconut milk

Blue food coloring

  • ½ teaspoon cinnamon
  • ⅛ teaspoon ground nutmeg

    Step 1: In a large saucepan over medium high heat, add the milk, cinnamon stick, star anise, and cloves. Bring to a low simmer, then remove from heat and set aside.

    Step 2: In a large bowl, whisk the egg yolks, sugars, and vanilla. Temper the eggs by slowly whisking in the hot milk mixture, a ladle at a time until fully incorporated.

    Step 3: Pour milk back into the saucepan. Over medium low heat, simmer while whisking for 2 to 3 minutes, or until just thickened.

    Step 4: Strain the milk to discard the cinnamon stick, star anise, and cloves.

    Step 5: Stir in the coconut milk, blue food coloring, cinnamon, and nutmeg.

    Step 6: Refrigerate overnight. Serve cold.

    Blue Milk Eggnog served in Star Wars character cups

    Enjoy anywhere in the galaxy this holiday season!

    Jenn Fujikawa is a lifestyle and food writer. Follow her on Twitter at @justjenn and check her Instagram @justjennrecipes and blog www.justjennrecipes.com for even more Star Wars food photos.

