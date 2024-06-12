Let Them Have Some Spice Creams

These sweet treats inspired by The Acolyte are so tasty you’ll want two.
Many fine food options line the streets of Brendok, but nothing is quite as captivating as a mouth-watering Spice Cream. A stunning blue, speckled with purple accents and topped off with an edible flower, these cookies are hard to resist.
Shared with your co-pilot, pet Loth-cat, or lightsaber training partner, they’re perfect for any occasion. It’s a galactic cookie so delicious, you’ll want two!
Spice Creams
Cookie ingredients:
3 cups all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
2 teaspoons ground ginger
1/2 teaspoon allspice
1/2 teaspoon ground cloves
1/2 teaspoon baking powder
1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
1/2 cup (1 stick) butter, softened
8 ounces cream cheese, softened
1 cup granulated sugar
1 large egg
1/2 teaspoon almond extract
1/2 teaspoon light blue food coloring
Purple food coloring, as needed
Cream ingredients:
4 ounces cream cheese, softened
2 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened
3/4 cups confectioners’ sugar
1 teaspoon ground ginger
1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg
1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 tablespoons whole milk
1 drop purple food coloring
Edible flowers
Step 1: In a large bowl, whisk the flour, cinnamon, ginger, allspice, cloves, baking powder, and salt. Set aside.
Step 2: In the bowl of an electric mixer, stir the butter, cream cheese,and sugar.
Step 3: Stir in the egg and almond extract, until just combined.
Step 4: Stir in the blue food coloring, until thoroughly combined.
Step 5: Slowly add in the dry ingredients just until the dough comes together.
Step 6: Wrap the dough in plastic wrap and refrigerate for 30 minutes.
Step 7: Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Prep baking sheets with parchment paper.
Step 8: Roll out the dough to about 1/4-inch thick. Use 5x5-inch fluted square and oval cookie cutters to cut out cookies.
Step 9: Use a clean kitchen brush to splatter the purple food coloring onto the cookies. Transfer them onto the prepped baking sheets.
Step 10: Bake for 15 minutes, let cool on a wire rack.
Step 11: In a large bowl with a hand mixer, stir the cream cheese, butter, confectioners’ sugar, ginger, nutmeg, salt, and vanilla.
Step 12: Add the milk and purple food coloring and beat for 1-2 minutes, until light and fluffy. Place mixture into a piping bag.
Step 13: Pipe a dollop of the cream cheese mixture on top of each cookie then place an edible flower on top, to serve.
Split a Spice Cream with your best friend or have two for yourself!