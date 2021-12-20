Serve a Bounty of Boba Fett Holiday Sweater Cookies

For the red dough, in a medium bowl whisk together the flour, baking powder, and salt. Set aside.

Step 2: In the bowl of an electric mixer cream the butter and sugar until fluffy.

Step 3: Add the egg, red food coloring, and vanilla, until combined.

Step 4: Slowly add in the dry ingredients just until the dough comes together. Split the dough into two and wrap in plastic wrap. Chill until you are ready to use.

Step 5: For the green dough, in a medium bowl whisk together the flour, baking powder, Matcha powder, and salt. Set aside.

Step 6: In the bowl of an electric mixer cream the butter and sugar until fluffy.

Step 7: Add the egg, and vanilla, until combined.

Step 8: Slowly add in the dry ingredients just until the dough comes together. Split the dough into two and wrap in plastic wrap. Chill until you are ready to use.

Step 9: Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Prep baking sheets with parchment paper.

Step 10: Roll out the red dough to about 1/4-inch thick. Use the cookie cutter to cut out sweater shapes, then transfer onto the prepped baking sheets. Add a small loop at the top.

Step 11: Roll out the green dough to about 1/4-inch thick and cut out a small piece in the shape of Boba Fett’s helmet. Place onto the sweater.

Step 12: Bake for 10 minutes, let cool on a wire rack.

Step 13: In the bowl of an electric mixer, stir together the powdered sugar and meringue powder. Slowly add the water until the icing is combined. Add a teaspoon of water if necessary, to get the right consistency.

Step 14: Separate 1/4 cup of icing into a small bowl, then stir in the black food coloring to dye the icing black. Separate another 1/4 cup into a separate small bowl, stirring in the red food coloring to dye the icing red. Set aside. Place the remaining white icing into a piping bag.

Step 15: Use the icing to pipe details on the sweater. Add sprinkles. Use the black and red icings to pipe Boba Fett helmet details.

Step 16: Once the icing has dried, the cookies are ready to serve.

Enjoy! These cookies will rule your holiday desserts with respect.

For more recipes to celebrate our favorite galactic holiday, check out Star Wars: The Life Day Cookbook: Official Holiday Recipes From a Galaxy Far, Far Away by Jenn Fujikawa, available now.