Crack open a juicy crustacean with a noodle delicacy that looks like it was served up at Starport Borgo.

After a long day of flying in your starship it’s natural to be a little famished. But if you’re stopping by the noodle bar in Starport Borgo, beware of pirates. They don’t take kindly to strangers.

These Port Borgo Noodles have two kinds of chewy noodles in a fragrant bowl of broth. But it’s the slightly repulsive adventure of cracking the toppings onto the dish that really makes the meal. Filled with a treasure trove of toppings, it’s an experience that will make you the envy of every pirate in the port.

Port Borgo Noodles

For the egg noodles

2 ounces egg noodles

½ teaspoon sesame oil

For the rice noodles

3 cups water

1 cup sliced red cabbage

1 ounce rice noodles

1 lime wedge

For the toppings

½ cup cooked lobster, diced

¼ cup enoki mushrooms, cleaned

¼ cup cooked spinach

1 green onion, minced

1 tablespoon fried onions

1 teaspoon chili oil

¼ teaspoon black sesame seeds

Broth

2 cups chicken broth

1 tablespoon dashi powder

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 tablespoon mirin

1 tablespoon miso

Step 1: Bring a medium saucepan of water to a boil. Add the egg noodles and cook for 4 to 5 minutes. Drain and place in a serving bowl. Toss with sesame oil. Set aside.

Step 2: In a large saucepan over high heat, add the water and cabbage. Bring a boil. Turn off the heat and scoop out and discard the cabbage. Add the rice noodles and soak for 10 minutes. Drain and rinse. Place the blue noodles into a small bowl. Squeeze over the lime, toss to change the color. Set aside.

Step 3: Place the lobster shell on its back, open side up. Layer the lobster, enoki mushrooms, spinach, green onions, and fried onions. Add the dyed rice noodles. Top with chili oil.

Step 4: In a large saucepan over medium, add the chicken broth, dashi, soy sauce, and mirin. Simmer for 2 to 3 minutes. Turn off the heat. In a small bowl add the miso. Stir 2 to 3 spoonfuls of broth, stirring until the miso has dissolved. Add it back into the simmered broth.

Step 5: Over the egg noodles in the serving bowl, crack the crustacean revealing its contents. Pour over the broth. Sprinkle black sesame seeds then serve.

These noodles are totally wizard!



