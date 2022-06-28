ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Beat the Tatooine Heat with Some Black Melon Milk

June 28, 2022
Jenn Fujikawa

Making this drink is as easy as riding a bantha.

The Tusken Raiders know every grain of sand on Tatooine. Their heart and spirits are ingrained in their culture and their planet. They use the sand to their advantage by digging for black melon as sustenance and creating their own custom built gaderffii sticks as weapons.

A tusken Raider holding a black melon

Stay out of the heat of the desert planet by making your own versions of the Sand People’s prized possessions, inspired by those seen in The Book of Boba Fett on Disney+. Black sesame provides a creamy, flavorful alternative to black melon milk, and these gaffi sticks are much easier to acquire.

Gaderffii Sticks

  • 2 chocolate candies, unwrapped
  • 1 chocolate dipped pretzel stick

Black Melon Milk

For the boba

  • For the boba simple syrup
  • 1 cup water
  • 1/2 cup brown sugar
  • 1/2 cup granulated sugar
  • For the boba
  • 2-1/2 cups water
  • 1/4 cup boba pearls

For the milk

  • 1 cup oat milk
  • 1 tablespoon ground black sesame seeds, plus more for garnish
  • 1 tablespoon sugar
  • 1/4 teaspoon vanilla
  • Ice, for serving
  • Whipped cream, for serving

Step 1: Prep a plate with parchment paper.

Chocolate Kiss candy Gaderffii Sticks melted

Step 2: Place one chocolate candy in a microwave safe dish, and cook for 30 seconds, then another 15 seconds, until melted.

Chocolate Kiss candy being attached to the Gaderffii Stick

Step 3: Dip the end of the pretzel into the melted chocolate, then stick to the flat side of the chocolate kiss. Place onto the parchment, and let set. Set aside.

Step 4: In a saucepan over high heat, bring ½ cup of water to a boil. Remove from the heat and stir in ½ cup of sugar until dissolved. Set aside to cool.

Step 5: In a medium pot bring 2-½ cups water to a boil. Stir the water and pour in the tapioca pearls. Boil for 25 minutes. Turn off the heat, cover, and let sit for another 25 minutes. Drain, then pour the boba into the simple syrup. Let soak for 15 minutes.

In a glass, stir together the oat milk, ground black sesame seeds, sugar, and vanilla, until combined

Step 6: In a glass, stir together the oat milk, ground black sesame seeds, sugar, and vanilla, until combined.

Drain and spoon the boba into a tall serving glass

Step 7: Drain and spoon the boba into a tall serving glass. Add ice, then pour over the sesame milk mixture.

Black Melon Milk and chocolate Gaderffii Stick

Step 8: Top with whipped cream, and sprinkle with more ground sesame seeds. Add the gaffi stick to serve.

These tasty recreations will give you a taste of the Tusken Raiders’ way of life, no nose lizard necessary.

Jenn Fujikawa is a lifestyle and food writer. Follow her on Twitter at @justjenn and check her Instagram @justjennrecipes and blog www.justjennrecipes.com for even more Star Wars food photos.

