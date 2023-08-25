ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"} {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"}

Make Loth-Cat Cookies for a Purrfect Treat

August 25, 2023
August 25, 2023
Jenn Fujikawa

Check out StarWars.com's recipe celebrating these cuddly creatures, recently seen in Ahsoka.

In the Outer Rim on the planet of Lothal, you may see a Loth-cat or two prowling around the grassy plains. Members of the tooka family, these furry friends are just as ornery as they are adorable.

Sabine petting a loth-cat

Made out of sandwich cookies dipped in a peanut butter coating, these treats capture both the endearing and feisty side of the feline-like creatures. These cookie snacks are a lot less tempermental than having a real feisty furball by your side.

Loth-cat Cookies

You’ll need

  • 8 sandwich cookies

  • 8 popsicle sticks

  • 6 ounces peanut butter candy melts

For the decoration:

  • white icing

  • black icing

  • brown icing

  • 8 jumbo red heart sprinkles

Step 1: Place one popsicle stick halfway into the center of each sandwich cookie. Set aside.

Step 2: Cut off the edges of eight of the candy melts for the Loth-cat’s ears. Set aside.

Step 3: Melt the remaining candy melts according to package directions. Dip the cookies halfway into the melted candy. Place onto parchment paper. Add the sliced candy melt edges to create the ears. Let dry, until the candy has set.

Step 4: Pipe the white icing to form the mouth, teeth, and eye details. Place a small dab of icing into the center of the mouth and add a jumbo heart sprinkle on top to create the tongue.

Step 5: Pipe black icing to make the nostrils and eye pupils.

Step 6: Pipe brown icing to create the rest of the face details.

Loth-cat Cookies on a plate

Step 7: When the icing has set, the cookies are ready to serve.

Jenn Fujikawa is a lifestyle and food writer. Follow her on Twitter at @justjenn and check her Instagram @justjennrecipes and blog www.justjennrecipes.com for even more Star Wars food photos.

Loth Cat

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    Yum Num: Ewok Sushi

    January 5, 2024

    January 5, 2024

    Jan 5

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    Celebrate the Holidays with a Galactic Glass of Blue Milk Eggnog

    December 12, 2023

    December 12, 2023

    Dec 12

  • {:title=>"Quizzes + Polls", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/quizzes-+-polls"} {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"}

    Quiz: How Well Do You Know Ahsoka Tano?

    December 1, 2023

    December 1, 2023

    Dec 1

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    Serve Porgin Pie, the Galaxy's Cutest Thanksgiving Dessert

    November 16, 2023

    November 16, 2023

    Nov 16

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    Go for a Ride with these Tauntaun Cookies

    October 23, 2023

    October 23, 2023

    Oct 23

  • {:title=>"Creativity", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/creativity"}

    You'll Love This DIY Loth-cat Pumpkin Meow and Forever

    October 19, 2023

    October 19, 2023

    Oct 19

  • {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Who's Watching Sabine Wren’s Loth-cat? 

    October 3, 2023

    October 3, 2023

    Oct 3

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"} {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"}

    These Chopper Cereal Treats Are Droidtastic

    September 7, 2023

    September 7, 2023

    Sep 7

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved