Make a Good Batch of Lula Donuts!

June 4, 2021
June 4, 2021
Jenn Fujikawa

Celebrate National Donut Day with a Wrecker-approved recipe, inspired by the tooka doll from Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

Tooka dolls are popular toys throughout the galaxy. Children love the soft playthings that resemble the small but fierce feline-like creatures. Even the Clone Force 99’s toughest member Wrecker can’t resist, and keeps his very own in his bunk that he’s named Lula.

In celebration of National Donut Day today, these fragrant cinnamon donuts pay tribute to Wrecker’s cuddly pal -- found by Omega -- and are decorated to look just like his favorite toy.

Hold your tooka doll tight, and make these donuts for National Donut Day or to enjoy with new episodes of Star Wars: The Bad Batch -- now streaming on Disney+!

Wrecker's Tooka doll, Lula

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Lula Donuts

*The activities in this article should only be done with adult supervision.

Donut ingredients:

  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • ½ cup granulated sugar
  • 1 Tablespoon baking powder
  • 1 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • ½ cup buttermilk
  • 1 large egg, lightly beaten
  • 2 Tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
  • 1 quart vegetable oil, for frying

Glaze ingredients:
  • 2-1/2 cups confectioners’ sugar
  • 3 - 4 Tablespoons whole milk
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla
  • Red food gel dye
  • 2 Tablespoons black cocoa powder
  • Black food gel dye

Lula template:

Bad Batch Lula Donuts - mixing

Step 1: In a large bowl whisk together the flour, sugar, baking powder, cinnamon, and salt.

Bad Batch Lula Donuts - mixing

Step 2: Make a well in the center of the dry ingredients and stir in the buttermilk, egg, and butter.

Bad Batch Lula Donuts - tracing stencilBad Batch Lula Donuts - cutting out Lula shape

Step 3: Onto a floured surface, roll out the dough to 1/3 inch thick. Use the template to cut out the shapes.

Step 4: In a Dutch oven, heat the oil to 350ºF. (If you don't have a Dutch oven, you can use a large pot.) Fry the donuts for 1 minute, then flip and fry for 1 more minute, until golden brown and cooked through. Let drain on a wire rack.

Step 5: In a large bowl, whisk the confectioners’ sugar, milk, and vanilla. Into a small bowl, set aside 1/4 cup. Into a separate third bowl, set aside 1 cup and dye with red food gel dye.

Bad Batch Lula Donuts - adding glaze

Step 6: To the remaining icing, stir in the black cocoa powder and black food gel dye. Dip the donuts into the glaze and place on a wire rack to set for 2 to 3 minutes.

Bad Batch Lula Donuts - adding frosting

Step 7: Spoon the red glaze onto the ears, arms, and feet, to decorate.

Bad Batch Lula Donuts - decorating

Step 8: Pipe the white icing to create the face, then add small circles of red icing to create the eyes.

Bad Batch Lula Donuts

Step 9: Once the icing has set, the donuts are ready to serve.

Have a galactic tea party and share these Lula Donuts with your tooka doll -- and save a lot for Wrecker!

If you love Lula as much as Wrecker, try making your own Lula doll with our easy craft!

Jenn Fujikawa is a lifestyle and food writer. Follow her on Twitter at @justjenn and check her Instagram @justjennrecipes and blog justjennrecipes.com for even more Star Wars food photos.

