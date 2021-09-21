Make up a batch of this healthy bone broth with this easy recipe. We have spoken.
When your child is hungry, what is a bounty hunter to do? Order up a fresh cup of bone broth, of course. While Grogu’s consommé was made with freshly butchered grinjer, here chicken bones are substituted with no noticeable difference. Thanks to an instant pot sturdier than beskar steel and as cute as Grogu himself, you’ll achieve a healthy, mineral rich broth sure to keep your energy up as you and your foundling travel the galaxy.
Grogu’s Bone Broth
Ingredients: