Warm Your Bones This Fall with Grogu's Favorite Soup

Step 1: To an instant pot add the chicken bones, carrots, celery, onion, garlic, ginger, parsely, thyme, bay leaf, apple cider vinegar, and peppercorns.

Step 2: Fill the instant pot with water to 1-inch below the Max fill line.

Step 3: Place the lid on the pot and turn the venting valve to “sealing.”

Step 4: Set to pressure cook for 2 hours.

Step 5: Release the pressure manually or carefully switch the vent to “venting.” Wait for the pressure to release and the float valve to drop, before removing the lid.

Step 6: Strain the broth and let cool completely.

Step 7: Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator or freezer.

