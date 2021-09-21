ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"} {:title=>"The Mandalorian", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-mandalorian"}

Warm Your Bones This Fall with Grogu's Favorite Soup

September 21, 2021
Jenn Fujikawa

Make up a batch of this healthy bone broth with this easy recipe. We have spoken.

When your child is hungry, what is a bounty hunter to do? Order up a fresh cup of bone broth, of course. While Grogu’s consommé was made with freshly butchered grinjer, here chicken bones are substituted with no noticeable difference. Thanks to an instant pot sturdier than beskar steel and as cute as Grogu himself, you’ll achieve a healthy, mineral rich broth sure to keep your energy up as you and your foundling travel the galaxy.

A scene from “Chapter 11: The Heiress”

Grogu’s Bone Broth

Ingredients:

  • 2 pounds roasted chicken bones
  • 3 carrots, cut into 3-inch pieces
  • 3 celery stalks, cut into 3-inch pieces
  • 1 onion, quartered
  • 4 cloves garlic, peeled
  • 2-inch piece fresh ginger, peeled
  • 3 sprigs fresh parsley
  • 3 sprigs fresh thyme
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 1 Tablespoon apple cider vinegar
  • 1 Tablespoon whole black peppercorns
  • 8 cups of water, as needed

The Child/Grogu instant pot, appetizer plates, and storage containers are available now.

The Child Bone Broth veggies

Step 1: To an instant pot add the chicken bones, carrots, celery, onion, garlic, ginger, parsely, thyme, bay leaf, apple cider vinegar, and peppercorns. 

The Child Bone Broth recipe

Step 2: Fill the instant pot with water to 1-inch below the Max fill line.

Step 3: Place the lid on the pot and turn the venting valve to “sealing.” 

The Child Bone Broth instant pot

Step 4: Set to pressure cook for 2 hours.

Step 5: Release the pressure manually or carefully switch the vent to “venting.” Wait for the pressure to release and the float valve to drop, before removing the lid.

Step 6: Strain the broth and let cool completely.

Step 7: Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator or freezer.

This refreshing soup is perfect when you’re on the go, just don’t spill any in the Razor Crest!

Jenn Fujikawa is a lifestyle and food writer. Follow her on Twitter at @justjenn and check her Instagram @justjennrecipes and blog www.justjennrecipes.com for even more Star Wars food photos.

Tags: #StarWarsBlog, #TheMandalorian

star wars recipes The Mandalorian

