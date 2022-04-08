ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Honor The Book of Boba Fett's Sibling Duo with Hutt Twins Rice Balls

April 8, 2022
April 8, 2022
Jenn Fujikawa

This Hutt-tastic recipe is perfect for National Siblings Day in any galaxy.

Ruling a criminal empire is no small feat, but it’s easier with your sibling by your side. In honor of National Siblings Day on April 10, these flavorful rice balls recreate the entrance of the Twins -- whose approach can’t be ignored due to their grandiose arrival.

“Sleep lightly, bounty hunter.” -- Hutt Twin

The one and only Hutt siblings’ unforgettable appearance in The Book of Boba Fett is enhanced by flecks of savory furikake rice seasoning, with well placed mango slices for eyes to survey all that is theirs rule over.

Bring these delicious snacks as an offering to the true daimyo, to ensure peace within the lands.

The Twins Rice Balls

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups short grain white rice
  • 3 cups water
  • 1 tablespoon pink ginger furikake
  • 1 tablespoon green nori furikake
  • 1 small piece nori (dried seaweed)
  • 1 small slice mango
  • 4 black sesame seeds

Step 1: Rinse the rice until water runs clear. 

Step 2: In a large saucepan add the rice and 3 cups of water. Bring to a boil. Cover and reduce heat, then simmer for 20 minutes until the water is absorbed. Remove from heat, let sit for 10 minutes, covered.

Rice divided evenly onto two sheets of plastic wrap Rice shaped into the Twins

Step 3: Fluff rice and let cool slightly. Divide the rice evenly onto two sheets of plastic wrap. Use the plastic wrap to form the shapes of both Hutts.

Pink furikake seasoning shaken onto the riceGreen furikake seasoning shaken onto the rice

Step 4: Unwrap and sprinkle with furikake seasoning, one pink, and one green. Set aside.

Seaweed cut in the shape of the Twins mouth

Step 5: Cut the seaweed into the shape of a mouth and nostrils and place onto the rice balls.

Mango being cut into 4 small eye shapes Mango is placed onto the rice

Step 6: Cut mango into 4 small eye shapes and place onto each rice ball. Place a black sesame seed into the center of the mango to create the pupil. Serve immediately.

The Twins Rice Balls

So ready a litter. The Twins Rice Balls will make a grand entrance for your next meal.

Jenn Fujikawa is a lifestyle and food writer. Follow her on Twitter at @justjenn and check her Instagram @justjennrecipes and blog www.justjennrecipes.com for even more Star Wars food photos.

