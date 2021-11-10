Bake Some Wookiee Cookie Brownies for a Delicious Life Day Dessert

Step 1: Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Prep a muffin pan with 9 liners.

Step 2: In a bowl, whisk together cocoa powder, brown sugar, granulated sugar, flour, baking soda, and salt.

Step 3: Make a well in the center of the dry ingredients and stir in butter, eggs, and vanilla, until just combined.

Step 4: Pour a tablespoonful batter into the prepped liners. Place a cookie on top, then cover with more batter, covering the cookie completely.

Step 5: Bake for 18 minutes. Let cool on a wire rack.

Step 6: In a bowl, use a handheld mixer to cream the butter and powdered sugar.

Step 7: Add the cocoa powder, vanilla, cinnamon, and salt.

Step 8: Add the milk until you get a thick but pipeable consistency.

Step 9: Spoon the frosting into a piping bag. With a large star piping tip, start at the top and pull upwards to form the forehead. Then pipe from the middle out all around the brownie to complete the rest of the fur.

Step 10: Use the black and white icings to create the face details.

Step 11: Once the icing is dry the brownies are ready to serve.

Let out a Wookiee roar and enjoy this treat on Life Day!

For more recipes to celebrate our favorite galactic holiday, check out Star Wars: The Life Day Cookbook: Official Holiday Recipes From a Galaxy Far, Far Away by Jenn Fujikawa, available now.