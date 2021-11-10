Bake Some Wookiee Cookie Brownies for a Delicious Life Day Dessert

Celebrate the Star Wars galaxy's most famous holiday with this easy recipe.
Life Day is among the Star Wars galaxy's most beloved holidays, and one that Star Wars fans honor every November 17. If you're looking to whip, whip, stir something up to mark the occasion, look no further.
Life Day began as a Wookiee holiday centered around the Kashyyyk Tree of Life. These Wookiee Cookie Brownies, an ideal Life Day dessert, are frosted to resemble the Kashyyyk natives and have a secret sweet center that will have you saying, “Rrraahh, aaarrgg,” in the Wookiee language of Shyriiwook that means, “More, please.”
Wookiee Cookie Brownies
Brownie ingredients: