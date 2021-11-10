ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Bake Some Wookiee Cookie Brownies for a Delicious Life Day Dessert

November 10, 2021
Jenn Fujikawa

Celebrate the Star Wars galaxy's most famous holiday with this easy recipe.

Life Day is among the Star Wars galaxy's most beloved holidays, and one that Star Wars fans honor every November 17. If you're looking to whip, whip, stir something up to mark the occasion, look no further.

Life Day began as a Wookiee holiday centered around the Kashyyyk Tree of Life. These Wookiee Cookie Brownies, an ideal Life Day dessert, are frosted to resemble the Kashyyyk natives and have a secret sweet center that will have you saying, “Rrraahh, aaarrgg,” in the Wookiee language of Shyriiwook that means, “More, please.”

Chewbacca

Wookiee Cookie Brownies

Brownie ingredients:

  • 2/3 cup cocoa powder
  • 1/2 cup brown sugar
  • 1/2 cup granulated sugar
  • 1/3 cup all purpose flour
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, melted
  • 2 eggs, lightly beaten
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla
  • 9 chocolate sandwich cookies

Frosting ingredients:
  • 6 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened
  • 2 cups powdered sugar
  • 1/3 cup cocoa powder
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla
  • 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 cup whole milk, as needed
  • Black icing, for decorating
  • White icing, for decorating

Wookiee Cookie Brownies step 1

Step 1: Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Prep a muffin pan with 9 liners.

Step 2: In a bowl, whisk together cocoa powder, brown sugar, granulated sugar, flour, baking soda, and salt.

Step 3: Make a well in the center of the dry ingredients and stir in butter, eggs, and vanilla, until just combined.

Wookiee Cookie Brownies step 4

Step 4: Pour a tablespoonful batter into the prepped liners. Place a cookie on top, then cover with more batter, covering the cookie completely.

Step 5: Bake for 18 minutes. Let cool on a wire rack.

Wookiee Cookie Brownies step 6

Step 6: In a bowl, use a handheld mixer to cream the butter and powdered sugar.

Step 7: Add the cocoa powder, vanilla, cinnamon, and salt.

Step 8: Add the milk until you get a thick but pipeable consistency.

Wookiee Cookie Brownies step 9

Step 9: Spoon the frosting into a piping bag. With a large star piping tip, start at the top and pull upwards to form the forehead. Then pipe from the middle out all around the brownie to complete the rest of the fur.

Wookiee Cookie Brownies step 10

Step 10: Use the black and white icings to create the face details.

Wookiee Cookie Brownies

Step 11: Once the icing is dry the brownies are ready to serve.

Let out a Wookiee roar and enjoy this treat on Life Day!

For more recipes to celebrate our favorite galactic holiday, check out Star Wars: The Life Day Cookbook: Official Holiday Recipes From a Galaxy Far, Far Away by Jenn Fujikawaavailable now.

Jenn Fujikawa is a lifestyle and food writer. Follow her on Twitter at @justjenn and check her Instagram @justjennrecipes and blog www.justjennrecipes.com for even more Star Wars food photos.

