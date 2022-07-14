ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

It Will Be a Summer Long Remembered with These Retro Star Wars Ice Cream Pops

July 14, 2022
Jenn Fujikawa

Just in time for National Ice Cream Day on July 17, get the recipe for a most impressive dessert in a classic style.

When it feels like Mustafar outside, you need a break from the heat. And summer is the best time of year to enjoy desserts frostier than the coldest point on Hoth.

Darth Vader stands with stormtroopers behind him in A New Hope.

Perfect for National Ice Cream Day on July 17, you can celebrate the Empire and crush summer heat with StarWars.com's easy recipes for retro-style Darth Vader and stormrooper ice cream pops. These frozen bites may take on the visage of the Empire but are much less fearsome. Chilling yes, but in the coolest sense. All that's missing is an ice cream truck -- or AT-AT.

Darth Vader Retro Ice Cream Pop

Yield: Makes 3 bars

Ingredients

  • 1 pint chocolate ice cream
  • 3 popsicle sticks
  • 3/4 cup chocolate shell syrup
  • 5 ounces dark chocolate, melted
  • 6 red candy-coated chocolate pieces

Step 1: Prep a quarter sheet pan with parchment paper and a wire rack.

Remove the outer packaging and cut off the edges to form a helmet.

Step 2: Remove the top and turn the ice cream pint on its side. Use a sharp knife to carefully cut the pint into three even slices. Remove the outer packaging and cut off the edges to form a helmet. Place the sticks into the bottom of each slice. Place onto the prepped sheet pan and return to the freezer for 20 minutes.

Remove from the freezer and pour over the chocolate syrup until coated.

Step 3: Remove from the freezer and pour over the chocolate syrup until coated. Place the red chocolate candies to create the eyes. Return to the freezer for another 20 minutes.

Darth Vader Ice Cream Pop

Step 4: Place the melted dark chocolate into a piping bag with a #3 tip and pipe the helmet details. Return to the freezer until ready to serve.

Stormtrooper Retro Ice Cream Pop

Yield: Makes 3 bars

Ingredients

  • 1 pint vanilla ice cream
  • 3 popsicle sticks
  • 5 ounces dark chocolate, melted
  • 6 brown candy-coated chocolate pieces

Step 1: Prep a quarter sheet pan with parchment paper.

Remove the top and turn the ice cream pint on its side. Use a sharp knife to carefully cut the pint into three even slices.Cut the outside of the ice cream to shape a stormtrooper

Step 2: Remove the top and turn the ice cream pint on its side. Use a sharp knife to carefully cut the pint into three even slices. Remove the outer packaging and place the sticks into the bottom of each slice. Place onto the prepped sheet pan and return to the freezer for 20 minutes.

Stormtrooper Ice Cream Pop

Step 3: Place the melted dark chocolate into a piping bag with a #3 tip. Remove the ice cream from the freezer and pipe the helmet details. Add the chocolate candies and return to the freezer until ready to serve.

The only thing cooler than these ice cream pops is a visit to Hoth!


Jenn Fujikawa is a lifestyle and food writer. Follow her on Twitter at @justjenn and check her Instagram @justjennrecipes and blog www.justjennrecipes.com for even more Star Wars food photos.

