It Will Be a Summer Long Remembered with These Retro Star Wars Ice Cream Pops

Just in time for National Ice Cream Day on July 17, get the recipe for a most impressive dessert in a classic style.

When it feels like Mustafar outside, you need a break from the heat. And summer is the best time of year to enjoy desserts frostier than the coldest point on Hoth.

Perfect for National Ice Cream Day on July 17, you can celebrate the Empire and crush summer heat with StarWars.com's easy recipes for retro-style Darth Vader and stormrooper ice cream pops. These frozen bites may take on the visage of the Empire but are much less fearsome. Chilling yes, but in the coolest sense. All that's missing is an ice cream truck -- or AT-AT.

Darth Vader Retro Ice Cream Pop

Yield: Makes 3 bars

Ingredients

