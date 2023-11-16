ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

Serve Porgin Pie, the Galaxy's Cutest Thanksgiving Dessert

November 16, 2023
November 16, 2023
Jenn Fujikawa

Get the porgtastic recipe inspired by the Star Wars: The Last Jedi's cute critters.

Porgs became a household name thanks to Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and now it’s the perfect time of year to give thanks…for porgs! Combine Thanksgiving desserts with Ahch-To creatures to bake up a sweet and satisfying pumpkin pie topped with edible porgs.

Made from pie dough and painted to look like porgs, these tasty treats make the perfect pie topper this holiday season.

This Thanksgiving, gather your friends and family around your table to give thanks and share the love of porgs.

Porgin Pie with decorative Porgins on top.

Porgin Pie

What You’ll Need:

Pie ingredients:

  • 1 (15 oz) can pumpkin
  • 1 (12 oz) can evaporated milk
  • 3/4 cup sugar
  • 2 eggs
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla
  • 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1/4 teaspoon cloves
  • 1/8 teaspoon nutmeg
  • Pinch of salt

Step 1: Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

Step 2: Roll out one of the pre-made pie doughs and place it into a 9-inch pie plate.

Step 3: In a large bowl stir together the canned pumpkin, evaporated milk, sugar, eggs, vanilla, cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg, and salt.

Porgin Pie.

Step 4: Pour into the prepped pie dough. Place on a baking sheet and bake for 15 minutes, then lower the heat to 350 degrees and bake for 50 minutes, until set. Let cool.

Porgin cutouts rest on top of dough.

Step 5: While the pie is baking roll out the second pre-made pie dough onto a floured surface. Use the template to cut out porg shapes approximately 2-1/2-inches tall.

  • porgin-pie-brown-painting

    of
    porgin-pie-brown-painting

    of
  • porgin-pie-painting-black-detail

    of
    porgin-pie-painting-black-detail

    of

    • Step 6: Move to a silpat or parchment lined baking sheet. With a clean kitchen paintbrush, paint on the porg’s body details with brown food gel dye, then the face details using the black food gel dye. Bake for 12-14 minutes until browned.

    A decorative Porgin for Porgin Pie.

    Step 7: For the little porglets cut out 1-1/2-inch shapes using the template, follow the same steps, and bake for 10 minutes.

    Porgin Pie with decorative Porgins on top.

    Step 8: Once the porgs are cool, place into the cooled pie to serve.

    A porgin pie served on a plate.

    Happy Thanksgiving! May the porgs be with you.


    Jenn Fujikawa is a lifestyle and food writer. Follow her on Twitter at @justjenn and check her Instagram @justjennrecipes and blog www.justjennrecipes.com for even more Star Wars food photos.

    Thanksgiving Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi (2017) Porg

    Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    Yum Num: Ewok Sushi

    January 5, 2024

    January 5, 2024

    Jan 5

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    Celebrate the Holidays with a Galactic Glass of Blue Milk Eggnog

    December 12, 2023

    December 12, 2023

    Dec 12

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    Go for a Ride with these Tauntaun Cookies

    October 23, 2023

    October 23, 2023

    Oct 23

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"} {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"}

    These Chopper Cereal Treats Are Droidtastic

    September 7, 2023

    September 7, 2023

    Sep 7

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"} {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"}

    Make Loth-Cat Cookies for a Purrfect Treat

    August 25, 2023

    August 25, 2023

    Aug 25

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    The Force (and Flavor) Is Strong with These Ahsoka Pumpkin Muffins

    August 21, 2023

    August 21, 2023

    Aug 21

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    These Max Rebo Donuts are the Biggest Hit Since "Lapti Nek"

    June 2, 2023

    June 2, 2023

    Jun 2

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    Serve Up Some Salacious Crumb Cakes

    May 24, 2023

    May 24, 2023

    May 24

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved