AT-AT Pilots
The Empire’s combat drivers are trained to handle everything in the Imperial ground arsenal, but AT-AT pilots see themselves as elite, controlling their massive four-footed assault vehicles in combat against Rebel targets. While driving early models of their massive walking tanks, AT-AT pilots nearly annihilated the Ghost crew and three surviving clones on Seelos, and later obeyed General Veers’ orders during the Empire’s advance on Hoth’s Echo Base, destroying numerous snowspeeders and blasting apart the Rebels’ ground defenses.
Affiliations