Astromech Droid
Astromech droids are a series of versatile utility robots generally used for the maintenance and repair of starships and related technology. These small droids are often equipped with a variety of tool-tipped appendages that are stowed in recessed compartments. The R2 unit is a popular example of an astromech droid.
Appearances
Star Wars: A New Hope (Episode IV)
Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (Episode V)
Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (Episode VI)
Star Wars: The Phantom Menace (Episode I)
Star Wars: Attack of the Clones (Episode II)
Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith (Episode III)
Star Wars: The Force Awakens (Episode VII)
Star Wars: The Clone Wars
Star Wars Rebels
Dimensions
Height: 1.09m