Empire at 40 | From a Certain Point of View: The Empire Strikes Back Authors Revealed

Meet many of the contributors to the upcoming anthology!

On May 21, 1980, Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back made its theatrical debut. To celebrate the classic film’s landmark 40th anniversary, StarWars.com presents “Empire at 40,” a special series of interviews, editorial features, and listicles.

Last week, StarWars.com announced From a Certain Point of View: The Empire Strikes Back, a new anthology celebrating 40 years of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. From a Certain Point of View: The Empire Strikes Back will feature 40 stories by 40 authors reimagining the classic sequel through the eyes of background characters -- heroes, villains, droids and creatures.

Today, StarWars.com is thrilled to reveal the confirmed (so far) author lineup, which features some familiar names along with a few surprises. Check out the all-star roster below, along with first descriptions of some of the tales inside:



Austin Walker explores the unlikely partnership of bounty hunters Dengar and IG-88 as they pursue Han Solo.

Hank Green chronicles the life of a naturalist caring for tauntauns on the frozen world of Hoth.

Tracy Deonn delves into the dark heart of the Dagobah cave where Luke confronts a terrifying vision.

Martha Wells reveals the world of the Ugnaught clans who dwell in the depths of Cloud City.

Mark Oshiro recounts the wampa's tragic tale of loss and survival.

Seth Dickinson interrogates the cost of serving a ruthless empire aboard the bridge of a doomed Imperial starship.

Tom Angleberger, S.A. Chakraborty, Mike Chen, Adam Christopher, Zoraida Córdova, Delilah S. Dawson, Alexander Freed, Jason Fry, Christie Golden, Rob Hart, E. K. Johnston, Lydia Kang, Michael Kogge, R.F. Kuang, C.B. Lee, Mackenzi Lee, John Jackson Miller, Michael Moreci, Daniel José Older, Amy Ratcliffe, Beth Revis, Lilliam Rivera, Cavan Scott, Emily Skrutskie, Karen Strong, Anne Toole, Catherynne M. Valente, Django Wexler, Kiersten White, Gary Whitta, Brittany N. Williams, Charles Yu, Jim Zub

Stay tuned to StarWars.com for more on From a Certain Point of View: The Empire Strikes Back!

From a Certain Point of View: The Empire Strikes Back arrives November 10 and is available for pre-order now.

