ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Star Wars Celebration", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-celebration"}

Emperor Palpatine Actor Among Guests at Star Wars Celebration Chicago

February 11, 2019
February 11, 2019

Ian McDiarmid has been expecting you, along with half of the puppeteering team that keeps BB-8 rolling, and more!

The Emperor is coming here?

Ian McDiarmid
Ian McDiarmid

Ian McDiarmid, the actor who unforgettably played the galactic mastermind behind the rise of the Empire, transforming from the manipulative, scheming senator from Naboo into the ghastly cloaked figure of Darth Sidious, will join fans at Star Wars Celebration Chicago this spring.

Brian Herring
Brian Herring

McDiarmid, who exquisitely portrayed evil personified, will be joined by Brian Herring, half of the puppeteering team who operated BB-8 as well as other creatures and characters in the sequel trilogy.

Mark Dodson
Mark Dodson

Salacious Crumb laughs in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.

Veteran voice actor Mark Dodson, who helped bring Jabba the Hutt's cackling court jester Salacious B. Crumb to life and has provided vocals for other Star Wars stormtroopers and aliens, will also be there.

The trio are just the latest in a long line of most impressive Star Wars talent slated for the Topps autograph area, including Star Wars legend Peter Mayhew, and many more. You can purchase your autograph tickets beginning this Wednesday, February 13, at noon PST.

Check back on StarWars.com for more Star Wars Celebration Chicago updates!


Star Wars Celebration Chicago will take place April 11-15 at McCormick Place. Visit StarWarsCelebration.com for tickets and more info!


StarWars.com All Star Wars, all the time.


Site tags: #StarWarsCelebrationChicago2019, #ComingToSWCC
SWCC 2019

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Celebration", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-celebration"}

    Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 Online Store Now Open - Updated

    June 23, 2023

    June 23, 2023

    Jun 23

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Celebration", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-celebration"}

    SWCE 2023: All the Big News

    April 10, 2023

    April 10, 2023

    Apr 10

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Celebration", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-celebration"} {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"}

    Star Wars Celebration Heads to Japan in 2025

    April 10, 2023

    April 10, 2023

    Apr 10

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Celebration", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-celebration"} {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    SWCE 2023: Check Out Jazwares' Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron Series V

    April 10, 2023

    April 10, 2023

    Apr 10

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Celebration", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-celebration"} {:title=>"Visions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/visions"}

    SWCE 2023: Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 Trailer, Key Art, and Cast Revealed

    April 10, 2023

    April 10, 2023

    Apr 10

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Celebration", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-celebration"} {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    SWCE 2023: Marvel Reveals Star Wars: Dark Droids Horror Event and More

    April 10, 2023

    April 10, 2023

    Apr 10

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Celebration", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-celebration"} {:title=>"The Bad Batch", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-bad-batch"}

    SWCE 2023: Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 Coming in 2024

    April 10, 2023

    April 10, 2023

    Apr 10

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Celebration", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-celebration"} {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    SWCE 2023: 10 Reveals from the Lucasfilm Publishing Panel

    April 9, 2023

    April 9, 2023

    Apr 9

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved