ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

Empire at 40 | Bake Boba Fett Banana Bread Muffins for a Bountiful Treat

June 12, 2020
June 12, 2020
Jenn Fujikawa

Try a new Star Wars recipe that's sure to please fans of Fett.

On May 21, 1980, Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back made its theatrical debut. To celebrate the classic film’s landmark 40th anniversary, StarWars.com presents Empire at 40,” a special series of interviews, editorial features, and listicles.

Making banana bread at home is all the rage at the moment. A quick-bread thrown together with leftover bananas is an easy bake no matter where you are in the galaxy. Even bounty hunters have a taste for sweets, and these little muffins are perfect for fighting those cravings.

Boba Fett watches as Han is loaded into the Slave I in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back.

Baking individual snacks allows you to share the wealth of your baking. A touch of frosting adds just the right amount of sweetness, and when it’s detailed to look like feared bounty hunter Boba Fett, it makes the victory of baking that much sweeter. Plus, with this year marking the 40th anniversary of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back -- and Boba's first appearance in a Star Wars film -- there's never been a better time for a Fett-themed snack.

Boba Fett Banana Bread Muffins

Muffin ingredients:

  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 2/3 cup brown sugar
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, melted
  • 1/4 cup sour cream
  • 3 ripe bananas, mashed
  • 2 large eggs
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla
  • 1 cup chocolate chips
  • 1/2 cup walnuts

Frosting ingredients:
  • 1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, softened
  • 3 cups powdered sugar
  • 3 Tablespoons whole milk
  • 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla
  • Pinch of salt
  • Green food gel dye
  • Edible shimmer dust
  • Red food gel dye
  • Black food gel dye

Step 1: Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Prep a muffin tin with liners.

Step 2: In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, brown sugar, baking soda, cinnamon, and salt.

Bananas for Boba Fett banana bread muffin mixed ingredients for Boba Fett banana bread muffin

Step 3: Make a well in the center of the dry ingredients and stir in the butter, sour cream, mashed bananas, eggs, and vanilla, until just combined. Fold in the chocolate chips and walnuts.

Spoon the batter into the prepped muffin tin for Boba Fett banana bread muffin

Step 4: Spoon the batter into the prepped muffin tin. Bake for 17-19 minutes, until a toothpick test comes out clean. Let cool on a wire rack.

Step 5: In the bowl of an electric mixer, combine the butter, powdered sugar, milk, cinnamon, vanilla, and salt, until fluffy.

Frosting mix for Boba Fett banana bread muffin

Step 6: Separate the frosting into three bowls, placing 1/2 in one bowl and stirring in the green food gel dye and shimmer dust to create a metallic icing. In the second bowl place 1/4 of the frosting, stirring in the red food gel dye. Into the third bowl stir the remaining frosting with black food gel dye.

Boba Fett mask details for Boba Fett banana bread muffin

Step 8: Spread the icing onto the muffins to create Boba Fett’s signature look.

Boba Fett banana bread muffin

Enjoy your Boba Fett Banana Bread Muffins -- perfect for the Fett faithful in any galaxy!

Watch Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and all of your favorite Star Wars movies and series on Disney+.

Jenn Fujikawa is a lifestyle and food writer. Follow her on Twitter at @justjenn and check her Instagram @justjennrecipes and blog justjennrecipes.com for even more Star Wars food photos.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog, #ESB40, #StarWarsRecipes

star wars recipes Boba Fett

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    Yum Num: Ewok Sushi

    January 5, 2024

    January 5, 2024

    Jan 5

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    Celebrate the Holidays with a Galactic Glass of Blue Milk Eggnog

    December 12, 2023

    December 12, 2023

    Dec 12

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    Serve Porgin Pie, the Galaxy's Cutest Thanksgiving Dessert

    November 16, 2023

    November 16, 2023

    Nov 16

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    Go for a Ride with these Tauntaun Cookies

    October 23, 2023

    October 23, 2023

    Oct 23

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"} {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"}

    These Chopper Cereal Treats Are Droidtastic

    September 7, 2023

    September 7, 2023

    Sep 7

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"} {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"}

    Make Loth-Cat Cookies for a Purrfect Treat

    August 25, 2023

    August 25, 2023

    Aug 25

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    The Force (and Flavor) Is Strong with These Ahsoka Pumpkin Muffins

    August 21, 2023

    August 21, 2023

    Aug 21

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    These Max Rebo Donuts are the Biggest Hit Since "Lapti Nek"

    June 2, 2023

    June 2, 2023

    Jun 2

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved