Empire at 40 | Save Your Spot With This DIY Lobot Bookmark

*The activities in this article should only be done with adult supervision.

Punch It!

Step 1: Cut two pieces of the gray cardstock approximately 4 ½ inches long and 1 ½ inches wide.

Step 2: Cut two smaller rectangles from the gray cardstock, ½-inch wide and 2 inches long.

Step 3: Cut one long thin strip of black cardstock.

Step 4: Next, punch two 1 ½-inch circles and a small strip (about ¾-inch by 1-inch) from the light tan cardstock paper.

Step 5: Cut a 1-inch by 1-inch square from the cream-colored paper.

Step 6: Cut a small strip and two small rectangles from the silver paper; these will make Lobot’s headgear.

Step 7: Finally, cut a small rectangle from the metallic red paper.

Step 8: You’re ready to start assembling your Lobot! Glue the small tan strip to the front of one dark gray strip to make his neck.

Step 9: Next, glue one tan circle to the back of the neck strip you just glued to make the back of his head.

Step 10: Glue the cream square piece of paper at the top of the gray piece, with just a little part of the paper peeking above the edge.

Step 11: Glue the second light tan circle on top of the neck and cream square to make Lobot’s head.

Step 12: Next, glue the other large gray strip on top of the one you glued previously.

Step 13: Line up the two small gray strips with the top and side edges of the large gray strip. Glue them to make Lobot’s suit.

Step 14: Match up the thin black strip of paper with one edge of the bookmark. Glue it on top of the bottom edges of the vest to make Lobot’s belt, and trim the other end.

Step 15: Flip the bookmark over and repeat to make Lobot’s belt on the back side.

Step 16: Glue the silver strip to the back of Lobot’s head.

Step 17: Flip the bookmark to the front side. Glue the small silver rectangles to either side of Lobot’s head to finish the main part of the headgear.

Step 18: Cut small rectangles from the red metallic paper. Glue three on each side of the headgear. (If you are having trouble gluing them, tweezers can help straighten them while the glue is wet.)

Step 19: Use the pencil to lightly draw Lobot’s face. You can draw him giving the side-eye to Lando with an expressionless mouth.

Step 20: Trace over the pencil lines with black marker, and your Lobot is complete!