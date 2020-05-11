ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Empire at 40 | Save Your Spot With This DIY Lobot Bookmark

May 11, 2020
Kelly Knox

You don’t need a cybernetic implant to track your reading progress -- just this bookmark!

On May 21, 1980, Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back made its theatrical debut. To celebrate the classic film’s landmark 40th anniversary, StarWars.com presents Empire at 40," a special series of interviews, editorial features, and listicles.

He never utters a single word in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, but he still manages to make quite a bold statement -- that’s right, it’s Lobot! Lando Calrissian’s trusty aide is one of the movie’s most distinctive characters and a fan favorite to this day.

Lobot bookmark final

To celebrate the film’s 40th anniversary and ol' "Lo" himself, follow these steps to make your own Lobot who can quickly calculate the page you last read. After all, who doesn’t want a helper like Lobot in their life?

What You’ll Need*

  • Dark gray, cream, light tan, and black cardstock paper
  • Shiny metallic silver and metallic red cardstock or scrapbook paper
  • 1 ½-inch paper hole punch
  • Pencil
  • Glue
  • Scissors
  • Thin black marker
  • Tweezers (optional)

*The activities in this article should only be done with adult supervision.

Punch It!

Step 1: Cut two pieces of the gray cardstock approximately 4 ½ inches long and 1 ½ inches wide.

Step 2: Cut two smaller rectangles from the gray cardstock, ½-inch wide and 2 inches long.

Lobot bookmark step 3

Step 3: Cut one long thin strip of black cardstock.

Step 4: Next, punch two 1 ½-inch circles and a small strip (about ¾-inch by 1-inch) from the light tan cardstock paper.

Step 5: Cut a 1-inch by 1-inch square from the cream-colored paper.

Step 6: Cut a small strip and two small rectangles from the silver paper; these will make Lobot’s headgear.

Lobot bookmark step 7

Step 7: Finally, cut a small rectangle from the metallic red paper.

Step 8: You’re ready to start assembling your Lobot! Glue the small tan strip to the front of one dark gray strip to make his neck.

Lobot bookmark step 9

Step 9: Next, glue one tan circle to the back of the neck strip you just glued to make the back of his head.

Step 10: Glue the cream square piece of paper at the top of the gray piece, with just a little part of the paper peeking above the edge.

Lobot bookmark step 11

Step 11: Glue the second light tan circle on top of the neck and cream square to make Lobot’s head.

Step 12: Next, glue the other large gray strip on top of the one you glued previously.

Step 13: Line up the two small gray strips with the top and side edges of the large gray strip. Glue them to make Lobot’s suit.

Lobot bookmark step 14

Step 14: Match up the thin black strip of paper with one edge of the bookmark. Glue it on top of the bottom edges of the vest to make Lobot’s belt, and trim the other end.

Step 15: Flip the bookmark over and repeat to make Lobot’s belt on the back side.

Lobot bookmark step 16

Step 16: Glue the silver strip to the back of Lobot’s head.

Step 17: Flip the bookmark to the front side. Glue the small silver rectangles to either side of Lobot’s head to finish the main part of the headgear.

Lobot bookmark step 18

Step 18: Cut small rectangles from the red metallic paper. Glue three on each side of the headgear. (If you are having trouble gluing them, tweezers can help straighten them while the glue is wet.)

Step 19: Use the pencil to lightly draw Lobot’s face. You can draw him giving the side-eye to Lando with an expressionless mouth.

Lobot bookmark step 20

Step 20: Trace over the pencil lines with black marker, and your Lobot is complete!

Lobot bookmark final

Watch Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and all of your favorite Star Wars movies and series on Disney+.

Kelly Knox is a Seattle-based freelance writer who loves creating Star Wars crafts with her daughter. Follow her on Twitter at @kelly_knox.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog, #ESB40, #StarWarsCrafts

star wars crafts lobot Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back Empire at 40

