Star Wars: The Last Jedi (Episode VIII)

PG-13

2h 32min

December 13, 2017

Action-Adventure, Science Fiction

The Resistance is in desperate need of help when they find themselves impossibly pursued by the First Order. While Rey travels to a remote planet called Ahch-To to recruit Luke Skywalker to the Resistance, Finn and Rose, a mechanic, go on their own mission in the hopes of helping the Resistance finally escape the First Order. But everyone finds themselves on the salt-planet of Crait for a last stand.

The Last Jedi

