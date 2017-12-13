All Films
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (Episode IX)
- Solo: A Star Wars Story
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi (Episode VIII)
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
- Star Wars: The Force Awakens (Episode VII)
- Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (Episode VI)
- Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (Episode V)
- Star Wars: A New Hope (Episode IV)
- Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith (Episode III)
- Star Wars: Attack of the Clones (Episode II)
- Star Wars: The Phantom Menace (Episode I)
Star Wars: The Last Jedi (Episode VIII)
The Resistance is in desperate need of help when they find themselves impossibly pursued by the First Order. While Rey travels to a remote planet called Ahch-To to recruit Luke Skywalker to the Resistance, Finn and Rose, a mechanic, go on their own mission in the hopes of helping the Resistance finally escape the First Order. But everyone finds themselves on the salt-planet of Crait for a last stand.
Databank: The Last Jedi
-
A-wing Fighter
With its sleek arrowhead shape, streamlined cockpit, and massive twin engines, the A-wing starfighter suggests raw speed even when parked within Alliance hangar bays. Faster than even the TIE interceptor, the A-wing is well suited for lightning strikes. It sports a pair of pivoting laser cannons on each wingtip. The starfighters of Green Squadron, which flew in the Battle of Endor, were made up of A-wing starfighters. The A-wing continued to evolve, and was part of the Resistance’s starfighter corps during its fight against the First Order.
-
Abednedo
A gregarious and clever species, Abednedos are common sights in the galaxy, pursuing a range of professions on many planets. They hail from a planet of the same name, which is noted for its sprawling, colorful and chaotic cities. After the Battle of Endor, the Empire attacked Abednedo with a climate-disruption array; as a result, many Abednedos support the New Republic or the Resistance. Their native language is Abednedish, though many speak Basic.
-
Admiral Ackbar
A veteran commander, Ackbar led the defense of his homeworld, Mon Cala, during the Clone Wars and then masterminded the rebel attack on the second Death Star at the Battle of Endor. Ackbar realized the rebels had been drawn into a trap at Endor, but adjusted, with his fleet buying valuable time for the attack to succeed. After the Battle of Endor, Ackbar became a Grand Admiral in the New Republic, winning many victories including the pivotal Battle of Jakku. He retired to Mon Cala, but was coaxed back into service with the Resistance by Leia Organa.
-
Ahch-To
An uncharted world located deep in the galaxy’s Unknown Regions, Ahch-To is the world where the Jedi Order was founded, and its sacred island is the site of the first Jedi Temple. Luke Skywalker discovered the lost world after a long search, and chose it as his place of exile – only to have Rey find her way to his lonely island.
-
Ahch-To Jedi Temple
The first temple of the Jedi Order sits atop Ahch-To’s sacred island, high above the surrounding sea. The temple has been worn away by wind and time, but a visitor will still find mosaics depicting the first Jedi and an ancient meditation ledge. This spot is where Rey takes her next steps into a larger world.
-
-
Alcida-Auka
Alcida-Auka is the matron of the Caretakers on Ahch-To’s sacred island, and oversees their maintenance of the island’s structures, a religious duty that has fallen to them for eons. Alcida-Auka refers to the other Caretakers as her “daughters” and instructs them in their proper duties. While she has accepted Luke Skywalker as a seeker of truth, she has doubts about his reckless new apprentice.
-
Amilyn Holdo
An unconventional Resistance officer, Amilyn Holdo was one of Leia Organa’s oldest friends. She assumed command of the Resistance fleet after Leia was injured. As the peril to the Resistance grew, Holdo’s insistence on secrecy and her brusque manner led her into conflict with Poe Dameron. She sacrificed her life to save the Resistance transports during the desperate flight to Crait.
-
-
-
autovalet droid
-
Videos
© 2015 Disney
Story Gallery | The Last Jedi
- Images
© 2015 Disney
Poster Gallery | The Last Jedi
- Images
© 2015 Disney
Stills Gallery | The Last Jedi
- Images