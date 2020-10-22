ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Empire at 40 | From a Certain Point of View: The Empire Strikes Back Audiobook Cast Revealed - Exclusive

October 22, 2020
StarWars.com Team

Jon Hamm, Emily Woo Zeller, and Sam Witwer join an all-star collection of narrators.

On May 21, 1980, Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back made its theatrical debut. To celebrate the classic film’s landmark 40th anniversary, StarWars.com presents Empire at 40,” a special series of interviews, editorial features, and listicles.

You have never experienced -- or heard -- Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back quite like this.

From a Certain Point of View: The Empire Strikes Back, arriving November 10, is a new anthology celebrating 40 years of Episode V. The collection gathers 40 stories that reimagine Episode V through the eyes of background characters, and bringing those stories to life in audio form is an all-star lineup of fan-favorite Star Wars actors as well as newcomers to a galaxy far, far away.

StarWars.com is thrilled to reveal the full cast, which includes Jon Hamm (Mad Men) making his second turn as a Star Wars reader -- having read as Boba Fett in the first From a Certain Point View -- with “Wait for It” by Zoraida Cordova; Emily Woo Zeller, fresh off playing the titular shady archaeologist in Doctor Aphra: An Audiobook Original; and veteran narrator Dion Graham, making his Star Wars reading debut. Check out the complete cast below:

Jonathan Davis


Sean Kenin Elias-Reyes


Dion Graham


Jon Hamm


January LaVoy


Soneela Nankani


Marc Thompson


Sam Witwer


Emily Woo Zeller


Stay tuned to StarWars.com for more on From a Certain Point of View: The Empire Strikes Back!

From a Certain Point of View: The Empire Strikes Back

From a Certain Point of View: The Empire Strikes Back arrives November 10 and is available for pre-order now.

