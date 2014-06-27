The gas giant Bespin is the site of Cloud City, a Tibanna gas mine floating in the planet’s upper atmosphere. During the Galactic Civil War, Han Solo and Princess Leia Organa sought refuge from the Empire on Bespin, appealing to Han’s old smuggling buddy Lando Calrissian for help repairing the Millennium Falcon’s hyperdrive.

Unfortunately for Han, the bounty hunter Boba Fett had figured out the Falcon’s destination, and Darth Vader had forced Lando to set a trap for the freighter’s passengers. Vader used his captives to lure Luke Skywalker to Bespin, hoping to turn his son into a servant of the dark side. While father and son dueled, Lando had a change of heart and freed Leia and Chewbacca. But it was too late to prevent Fett from departing with Han, who’d been encased in carbonite.