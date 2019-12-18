ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (Episode IX)

PG-13

2h 22min

December 18, 2019

Action, Adventure, Science Fiction

Lucasfilm and director J.J. Abrams join forces once  more to take viewers on an epic journey to a galaxy far, far away with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the riveting conclusion of the  landmark Skywalker saga, in which new legends will be born and the final battle for freedom is yet to come.

  • Directed By

    J.J. Abrams

  • Written By

    Derek Connolly, Colin Trevorrow, Chris Terrio, J.J. Abrams

