Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (Episode VI)

After a quick trip back to Tatooine, Luke Skywalker, Leia Organa, and Han Solo are reunited and join up with the amassing rebel fleet to take down the evil Empire once and for all. But the Empire is plotting too. Emperor Palpatine commands his troops aboard his newly consturcted Death Star stationed above the forest moon of Endor, where the rebels - and some unlikely furry friends - make their stand against the Empire. While Luke Skywalker confronts Darth Vader on the Death Star once more, Han leads a team to take out a shield protecting the battle station so that the rebel fleet can destory it once more and finally put an end to the war...