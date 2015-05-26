All Films
Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (Episode VI)
After a quick trip back to Tatooine, Luke Skywalker, Leia Organa, and Han Solo are reunited and join up with the amassing rebel fleet to take down the evil Empire once and for all. But the Empire is plotting too. Emperor Palpatine commands his troops aboard his newly consturcted Death Star stationed above the forest moon of Endor, where the rebels - and some unlikely furry friends - make their stand against the Empire. While Luke Skywalker confronts Darth Vader on the Death Star once more, Han leads a team to take out a shield protecting the battle station so that the rebel fleet can destory it once more and finally put an end to the war...
Databank: Return of the Jedi
A-wing Fighter
With its sleek arrowhead shape, streamlined cockpit, and massive twin engines, the A-wing starfighter suggests raw speed even when parked within Alliance hangar bays. Faster than even the TIE interceptor, the A-wing is well suited for lightning strikes. It sports a pair of pivoting laser cannons on each wingtip. The starfighters of Green Squadron, which flew in the Battle of Endor, were made up of A-wing starfighters. The A-wing continued to evolve, and was part of the Resistance’s starfighter corps during its fight against the First Order.
A280 Blaster Rifle
These powerful blaster rifles, known for their impressive power and capable of piercing armor, were used by planetary forces across the galaxy. With their widespread use, it made them easy for the Rebel Alliance to procure on the black market to use against the forces of the Galactic Empire. They were scoped for increased accuracy. BlasTech Industries manufactured them.
Admiral Ackbar
A veteran commander, Ackbar led the defense of his homeworld, Mon Cala, during the Clone Wars and then masterminded the rebel attack on the second Death Star at the Battle of Endor. Ackbar realized the rebels had been drawn into a trap at Endor, but adjusted, with his fleet buying valuable time for the attack to succeed. After the Battle of Endor, Ackbar became a Grand Admiral in the New Republic, winning many victories including the pivotal Battle of Jakku. He retired to Mon Cala, but was coaxed back into service with the Resistance by Leia Organa.
Admiral Piett
An ambitious Imperial officer, Piett rose through the ranks to captain and was assigned to the Super Star Destroyer Executor, Darth Vader's flagship. There, he chafed at having to serve under the foolish, vainglorious Admiral Ozzel. When Vader strangled Ozzel, Piett was granted a battlefield promotion to admiral -- and given a grisly warning of the penalty for failure. Miraculously, he survived his time as Vader's underling, but died when a Rebel starfighter destroyed the Executor's command bridge.
Alderaan Cruiser
Both Bail Organa and his adoptive daughter, Princess Leia, used their position in the Senate to benefit their heartfelt causes of freedom and to aid those that desperately needed it in war-weary times. Their consular vessels were afforded diplomatic immunity due to their ambassadorial status, and frequently ran mercy missions into dangerous territory. Bail's vessels of choice ranged from a streamlined diplomatic cruiser to the more rugged, war-ready Tantive IV that served as his transport to Toydaria during the Clone Wars. Alderaan cruisers were a key part of the rebel task force that rescued Kanan Jarrus from Mustafar, marking an escalation of anti-Imperial activities in the Outer Rim.
Alliance High Command
The uppermost ranks of the Rebel Alliance are known as High Command, and include both military officers and a cabinet of senators who serve as ministers. As Alliance chief of state, Mon Mothma sits at the pinnacle of High Command, but encourages open discussion and even debate among her military and civilian advisors.
Amani
Amani were a species with yellow-and-green colored skin, short legs and large hands connected to arms long enough to reach the ground. Amani often carry with them a staff on which is strung a number of skulls, presumably obtained first-hand. Found on Utapau, they are usually found on the plains or underground, but rarely venture into the cities.
Anakin Skywalker
Discovered as a slave on Tatooine by Qui-Gon Jinn and Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker had the potential to become one of the most powerful Jedi ever. Some even believed he was the prophesied Chosen One who would bring balance to the Force. Always pushing the limits of his Jedi training, seeking to excel and live up to his reputation, Skywalker's passion often brought him into conflict with his mentor, Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi. A hero of the Clone Wars, Anakin was caring and compassionate, but suffered from a deep fear of loss that would prove to be his downfall.
Astromech Droid
Astromech droids are a series of versatile utility robots generally used for the maintenance and repair of starships and related technology. These small droids are often equipped with a variety of tool-tipped appendages that are stowed in recessed compartments. The R2 unit is a popular example of an astromech droid.
AT-AT Walker (All Terrain Armored Transport)
The All Terrain Armored Transport, or AT-AT walker, is a four-legged transport and combat vehicle used by the Imperial ground forces. Standing over 20 meters tall with blast-impervious armor plating, these massive constructs are used as much for psychological effect as they are for tactical advantage.
