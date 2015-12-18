All Films
Thirty years since the destruction of the second Death Star, the sinister First Order, commanded by the mysterious Snoke and apprentice Kylo Ren, rise from the ashes of the Empire. The Resistance, led by General Leia Organa, attempts to thwart the First Order's threat, but they're desperate for help. Rey, a desert scavenger, and Finn, an ex-stormtrooper, find themselves joining forces with Han Solo and Chewbacca in a desperate mission to return a BB-unit droid with a map to Luke Skywalker back to the Resistance.
Abednedo
A gregarious and clever species, Abednedos are common sights in the galaxy, pursuing a range of professions on many planets. They hail from a planet of the same name, which is noted for its sprawling, colorful and chaotic cities. After the Battle of Endor, the Empire attacked Abednedo with a climate-disruption array; as a result, many Abednedos support the New Republic or the Resistance. Their native language is Abednedish, though many speak Basic.
Admiral Ackbar
A veteran commander, Ackbar led the defense of his homeworld, Mon Cala, during the Clone Wars and then masterminded the rebel attack on the second Death Star at the Battle of Endor. Ackbar realized the rebels had been drawn into a trap at Endor, but adjusted, with his fleet buying valuable time for the attack to succeed. After the Battle of Endor, Ackbar became a Grand Admiral in the New Republic, winning many victories including the pivotal Battle of Jakku. He retired to Mon Cala, but was coaxed back into service with the Resistance by Leia Organa.
Admiral Statura
A veteran Resistance officer, Statura fought to liberate his homeworld of Garel from the Empire while he was just a teenager. Later, Leia Organa recruited him to handle ship procurement and logistics for the Resistance. The technically savvy Statura helped identify the thermal oscillator as the key target in the Resistance’s attack on Starkiller Base.
Astromech Droid
Astromech droids are a series of versatile utility robots generally used for the maintenance and repair of starships and related technology. These small droids are often equipped with a variety of tool-tipped appendages that are stowed in recessed compartments. The R2 unit is a popular example of an astromech droid.
AT-AT Walker (All Terrain Armored Transport)
The All Terrain Armored Transport, or AT-AT walker, is a four-legged transport and combat vehicle used by the Imperial ground forces. Standing over 20 meters tall with blast-impervious armor plating, these massive constructs are used as much for psychological effect as they are for tactical advantage.
B-U4D (Buford)
A burly loading droid clad in yellow ceramic armor plate, B-U4D serves on D’Qar as part of the ground crew that keeps the Resistance’s starfighters ready to fly. Tough and hard-working, “Buford” is one of many Resistance droids granted independence and seen as partners in the cause rather than mere machines.
Bala-Tik
An agent of the feared Guavian Death Gang, Bala-Tik’s black leather coat and percussive cannon indicate his status within the galactic underworld. Bala-Tik negotiates business for the Guavians, backed by faceless, voiceless cybernetic soldiers awaiting the signal to take action. Bala-Tik considers Han Solo a capable smuggler and a valuable source of information, but his patience with the slippery Corellian and his endless excuses has all but run out.
Bazine Netal
A feared bounty hunter, Bazine Netal grew up on Chaaktil, where she learned a range of deadly martial arts at Delphi Kloda’s combat school. Netal’s baffleweave dress jams sensors, while her black cowl hides burn damage inflicted by a flamethrower in her youth. Netal is a deadly opponent whose typical arsenal includes a snub-nosed blaster, poisoned dagger, throwing knives and concealed thermal detonators. She was at Maz’s castle in the company of Grummgar when Han Solo, Finn and Rey arrived, and slipped away to report their location to the First Order.
