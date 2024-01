Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This Return of the Jedi teaser trailer from 1982 features early looks at many of the film's most elaborate scenes, and is the first trailer to feature the movie's new title; Famously, the film was originally to be titled "Revenge of the Jedi" until George Lucas opted to change the name, noting that revenge is not the Jedi way.