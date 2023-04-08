SWCE 2023: Star Wars: Return of the Jedi Will Be Back in Theaters for 40th Anniversary Celebration

Get all the details, and see Matt Ferguson's beautiful commemorative poster.

Jabba the Hutt. Speeder bikes. The Emperor and Ewoks. Star Wars: Return of the Jedi is turning 40, and will make its own triumphant return this month.



Today, fans attending Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 were the first to learn that the beloved sixth chapter in the Skywalker saga, Return of the Jedi, is heading back to theaters — its first official release in 26 years. Starting April 28, Return of the Jedi will return to select theaters in the US, UK, and other regions for a limited time, welcoming a whole new generation of fans to enjoy a full theatrical presentation of the iconic film for the very first time.



As with the 40th anniversary screenings of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back in 2020, a striking new poster commemorating Return of the Jedi’s theatrical return has been created, again by artist Matt Ferguson.

“I’m so happy and grateful to get to work on these movies again, even more so to be given the freedom to continue what I started with Empire,” says Ferguson. “For that poster, a cold mechanical vibe completely takes over the whole composition. But Return of the Jedi is very much the triumph of Luke and the Rebels, so I wanted to have more of the warmer colors coming back into the art, hence pivoting to green with red accents.”

With 40 years having passed since the original theatrical run of Return of the Jedi, and with the full Skywalker saga now in view, Ferguson decided to focus his composition on two of the saga’s most resonant and consequential figures — Luke and Vader.



“The artwork should tell a story, so for me it only made sense to give over the composition to those two characters,” he continues. “Will Luke be turned? Is Vader going to overcome the darkness? It’s all about the pull between good and evil.”

Screenings for Return of the Jedi in the US will take place April 28 – May 4, and April 28 – May 1 in the UK. Stay tuned to StarWars.com for updates on other regions and dates.