The Empire Lands on Endor in Marvel’s Star Wars: Return of the Jedi - The Empire #1 — Exclusive Preview

May 31, 2023
StarWars.com Team

In the latest one-shot to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Return of the Jedi, Imperial soldiers arrive on the forest moon.

What would you do if the Empire took over?

In StarWars.com’s exclusive first look at Marvel’s Star Wars: Return of the Jedi - The Empire #1, Rilo Grenth takes his first steps into the larger world of working for his family business and the Emperor during an assignment to Endor.

The Empire #1, written by Jody Houser and illustrated by Jethro Morales, with a cover by Ryan Brown, arrives June 7 and is available for pre-order now on ComiXology and at your local comic shop.

Marvel’s Star Wars: Return of the Jedi - The Empire #1 preview 1

Marvel’s Star Wars: Return of the Jedi - The Empire #1 preview 2

Marvel’s Star Wars: Return of the Jedi - The Empire #1 preview 3

Marvel’s Star Wars: Return of the Jedi - The Empire #1 preview 4

Marvel’s Star Wars: Return of the Jedi - The Empire #1 preview 5


