Star Wars: Return of the Jedi arrived in theaters on May 25, 1983, bringing an end to the original trilogy in memorable fashion. Marking its 40th anniversary, StarWars.com presents “Jedi at 40,” a series of articles celebrating the film that brought us Jabba’s palace, Ewoks, Luke Skywalker’s final confrontation with the Emperor and Darth Vader, and so much more.

It was 40 years ago that the world first discovered Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. The climactic end to George Lucas’ original trilogy of films focused on Luke Skywalker’s journey from Tatooine farm boy to Jedi Knight back on Tatooine to save his friend Han Solo. The film saw the might of the Empire crushed by the Rebel Alliance, made shocking new revelations about the Skywalker family tree, and ended (at least back in 1983) with a cheerful Ewok song of victory.

