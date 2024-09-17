The new Ultimate Collector Series building set is packed with nearly a dozen new minifigures and all the glorious details the Hutt Clan demands in a luxury barge — including some new additions.

You don’t have to be a Tatooine crime boss to appreciate the fine details in the new Jabba’s Sail Barge building set from the LEGO Group. But we do recommend building your own while Max Rebo Band’s “Galactic Dance Blast” plays on repeat.

For the first time in the LEGO Group’s Ultimate Collector Series (UCS), the Khetanna is ready to make its debut far, far away from the hungry maw of the sarlacc in the Dune Sea and exclusively on your LEGO shelf. Ahead of the arrival of the latest design in the hyper-detailed line this October, focused on experienced builders and Adult Fans of LEGO (or AFOLs), we have your first look inside the Hutt’s luxury barge.

The set comes with 11 LEGO Star Wars characters: the illustrious Jabba the Hutt, Princess Leia Organa, Bib Fortuna, C-3PO, Max Rebo with his red ball jett organ, Kithaba, Vizam, Wooof, a fierce Gamorrean Guard, Kowakian-monkey lizard Salacious B. Crumb, and R2-D2, dutifully carrying a serving tray of drinks. Vizam and Wooof have never before been given the LEGO treatment and others, like Max Rebo, have only ever been available on rare occasions before.

Aboard the barge, LEGO senior designer César Carvalhosa Soares notes that fans will notice some artistic license that adds elements beyond the vessel’s interior as seen in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. “The entire top deck has several features like hatches and stairs, cannons, and blasters and, of course, the huge textile sails that give the barge its iconic silhouette,” Carvalhosa Soares tells StarWars.com.

But just below deck, a holding cell is the perfect spot for keeping prisoners and certain smugglers who owe Jabba several thousand credits. (Han Solo, we’re talking about you.) Designers also added a cockpit with controls and room for a pilot and co-pilot, finally giving us a better idea of how Jabba’s barge hovered across the sands of Tatooine with such ease. Hinged exterior panels reveal a nook for Max Rebo to perform next to Jabba’s personal quarters, including a place to lounge and other decor. At the center of the building set, a galley kitchen has been added, stocked with meats, dishes, and a cleaver for those times when you’ve left your cooking droid back at the palace.

We won’t spoil all the surprises, but Carvalhosa Soares and his team have hidden a few Easter eggs among the 3,942 pieces in this set, a massive 30-inch-long masterpiece which is intended for both displayability and playability. "Let’s just say that in the kitchen there are recipes for some delicious foods like Womp Rat Soup," he hints. Now where did those prisoners go?

Pre-order the new LEGO Star Wars Jabba’s Sail Barge UCS building set now, available October 6 and on sale to LEGO Insiders at LEGO.com beginning October 3.

And read more about this newly revealed set in Star Wars Insider issue #228, on sale October 15.