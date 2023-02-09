ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

We’re On Our Way to Star Wars: Return of the Jedi – Lando #1 – Reveal

February 9, 2023
StarWars.com Team

The scoundrel teams up with Chewbacca for a dangerous gamble that will take them into Jabba’s lair.

That ol’ smoothie Lando Calrissian is getting his own Marvel one-shot.

To celebrate the 40th anniversary of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, today StarWars.com and This Week! in Star Wars are revealing your first look at the cover art for the Marvel comic featuring the one-time Baron Administrator of Cloud City, Lando Calrissian, once again pressing his luck at the Sabacc table.

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi – Lando #1 cover

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi – Lando #1 variant cover

Written by Stephanie Phillips with art by Álvaro López and a cover by Ryan Brown, Star Wars: Return of the Jedi – Lando #1 follows Lando and Chewbacca the Wookiee on their journey to complete a heist from the nafarious Jabba the Hutt and ultimately reclaim their friend, Han Solo. Check out the connecting variant cover by Lee Garbett featuring a pair of Gamorrean guards and read the full synopsis below…

STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI - LANDO #1

STEPHANIE PHILLIPS (W) • ÁLVARO LÓPEZ (A) • Cover by RYAN BROWN

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY RYAN BROWN • CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY LEE GARBETT

VARIANT COVER BY RAHZZAH • VARIANT COVER BY BRIAN STELFREEZE

VARIANT COVER BY TYLER KIRKHAM

LANDO AND CHEWIE ANTE UP TO SAVE THE GALAXY!

When Lando Calrissian and Chewbacca find themselves on a perilous mission to steal from Jabba himself, a dangerous figure from Lando’s past threatens their plans and their lives.

Chewie finds that putting his trust in Calrissian is a gamble that just might pay off, as Lando calls on his skills as a smuggler to make it out alive.

Part of a series of one-shots celebrating the 40th Anniversary of Return of the Jedi, this story by Stephanie Phillips (COSMIC GHOST RIDER, ROGUE & GAMBIT) and Álvaro López (CAPTAIN MARVEL) bring you a new, high-stakes adventure with some of Star Wars’ most beloved characters.

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi – Lando #1 arrives in May of 2023, following March’s Star Wars: Return of the Jedi – Jabba’s Palace #1 and the April release of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi – Ewoks #1, all available at your local comic book shop.

See Star Wars: Return of the Jedi – Lando #1 and more on the latest episode of This Week! In Star Wars below!

