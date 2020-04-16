LEGO Ultimate Collector Star Wars A-wing Starfighter Announced — Exclusive

Recreate scenes from Star Wars: Return of the Jedi when you build your own starfighter.

Launching just in time for Star Wars Day this year, StarWars.com is pleased to reveal a new entry in the formidable LEGO® Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series fleet -- the new LEGO Star Wars A-wing Starfighter.

Join the Rebel Alliance and build your own A-wing Starfighter from Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. Available starting May 1st , the 1,673-piece construction set includes authentic film touches, a new pilot mini figure, and a removable canopy that allows builders access to the ship’s detailed cockpit for the first time ever.

Check out the first images of the new LEGO Star Wars A-wing Starfighter building set, and pick up your own directly from LEGO Stores and LEGO.com next month, just in time for May the 4th.

As announced on This Week! in Star Wars today, see the A-wing Starfighter in action and other Star Wars news below!



