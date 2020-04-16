ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"} {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

LEGO Ultimate Collector Star Wars A-wing Starfighter Announced — Exclusive

April 16, 2020
April 16, 2020
StarWars.com Team

Recreate scenes from Star Wars: Return of the Jedi when you build your own starfighter.

Launching just in time for Star Wars Day this year, StarWars.com is pleased to reveal a new entry in the formidable LEGO® Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series fleet -- the new LEGO Star Wars A-wing Starfighter.

Join the Rebel Alliance and build your own A-wing Starfighter from Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. Available starting May 1st , the 1,673-piece construction set includes authentic film touches, a new pilot mini figure, and a removable canopy that allows builders access to the ship’s detailed cockpit for the first time ever.

Check out the first images of the new LEGO Star Wars A-wing Starfighter building set, and pick up your own directly from LEGO Stores and LEGO.com next month, just in time for May the 4th.

LEGO Star Wars A-wing Starfighter box LEGO Star Wars A-wing Starfighter being builtLEGO Star Wars A-wing Starfighter being builtLEGO Star Wars A-wing Starfighter finalLEGO Star Wars A-wing Starfighter front viewLEGO Star Wars A-wing StarfighterLEGO Star Wars A-wing Starfighter front viewLEGO Star Wars A-wing Starfighter pilot LEGO Star Wars A-wing Starfighter

As announced on This Week! in Star Wars today, see the A-wing Starfighter in action and other Star Wars news below!


StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog

LEGO star wars day May the 4th Be With You Star Wars: Return of the Jedi

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"}

    Star Wars: Best of 2023

    December 18, 2023

    December 18, 2023

    Dec 18

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"} {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    Gift the Galaxy: First Look at New Clone Trooper Figures

    November 28, 2023

    November 28, 2023

    Nov 28

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"} {:title=>"Films", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/films"}

    The Rancor Revealed: Monster Maker Phil Tippett Talks Regal Robot’s New Concept Maquette 

    November 7, 2023

    November 7, 2023

    Nov 7

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    All Wings Report In: Columbia and NASCAR Team Up for Star Wars-Themed Car Wrap

    November 1, 2023

    November 1, 2023

    Nov 1

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"} {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    “Gift the Galaxy” This Holiday Season - Updated

    October 20, 2023

    October 20, 2023

    Oct 20

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"} {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    Shop Star Wars Exclusives at New York Comic Con 2023

    October 6, 2023

    October 6, 2023

    Oct 6

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"} {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    Hasbro Pulse Con 2023: Sabine Wren’s Lightsaber, Captain Rex’s Helmet, and More Revealed

    September 22, 2023

    September 22, 2023

    Sep 22

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"} {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    Daniel Arsham Turns Star Wars Icons Into Future Relics

    September 21, 2023

    September 21, 2023

    Sep 21

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved