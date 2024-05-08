Phantom at 25 | These 25 Quotes from Star Wars: The Phantom Menace Are So Wizard

We're celebrating the 25th anniversary of the film with 25 Episode I quotes for any occasion.

Kicking off the highly-anticipated prequel trilogy, Star Wars: The Phantom Menace arrived May 19, 1999. To celebrate its 25th anniversary, StarWars.com presents “Phantom at 25,” a special series of interviews, editorials, and more.

It’s the 25th anniversary of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, and StarWars.com is celebrating with the next best thing to a colorful parade in Theed! We've collected some of our favorite quotes from the film, which we still use today. Some contain wisdom from the incomparable Qui-Gon Jinn, some are winks at the original trilogy, while still others are just plain fun to say.

Here are our picks for 25 standout quotes from The Phantom Menace.

1. “But Master Yoda says I should be mindful of the future...”

“...but not at the expense of the moment.” – Obi-Wan Kenobi and Qui-Gon Jinn

Qui-Gon’s calm teachings aren’t just for trade negotiations. His explanation of mindfulness is useful for anyone feeling nervous or anxious about what the future holds, not just his young Padawan.

2. “I will make it legal.” – Darth Sidious

This early quote from Darth Sidious lets us know exactly who he is without having to say who he is. Endlessly scheming and always one step ahead of everyone else, you can’t help but admire Palpatine’s cunning as he plays the long game.

3. “You were right about one thing, Master. The negotiations were short.” – Obi-Wan Kenobi

A little bit of Obi-Wan’s mischievous side comes out in this quote. Not only does it highlight his youthfulness on his last mission as a Padawan, it also reminds us of his sense of humor, which we get to see in bits and pieces later. “Hello there!”

4. “A communications disruption can mean only one thing. Invasion!” – Sio Bibble

While little more than an ominous warning, this quote uttered in the Queen’s throne room stands out as it was featured in the first few moments of the popular trailer.

5. “The ability to speak does not make you intelligent.” – Qui-Gon Jinn

Qui-Gon isn’t quite sure what to make of Jar Jar Binks when he meets the excitable Gungan, and this memorable line is a bit of a snub (even if it is also a fact).

6. “How wude.” – Jar Jar Binks

This isn’t just a quote, it’s one of Jar Jar’s favorite things to say! It echoes C-3PO in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and reminds us that the hapless Jar Jar has feelings, too.

7. “There’s always a bigger fish.” – Qui-Gon Jinn

Like so many utterances from the Jedi Master, this quote has more meaning the more time you spend thinking about it.

8. “Are you an angel?” – Anakin Skywalker

Anakin, who doesn’t know much about the galaxy beyond the sands of Tatooine, innocently poses this question to his future wife the first time they meet. His first words to Padmé are almost unbearably sweet.

9. “What, you think you’re some kind of Jedi, waving your hand around like that?” – Watto

This line almost always gets a laugh! The look on Qui-Gon’s face after Watto dismisses him with this comment is priceless.

10. "At last we will reveal ourselves to the Jedi. At last we will have revenge." – Darth Maul

The deadly Sith Lord speaks few words, but when he does, it's chilling.

11. “I can assure you they will never get me onto one of those dreadful starships.” – C-3PO

This tongue-in-cheek joke is so ironic that you almost can’t resist groaning. Like Jar Jar, Threepio often finds himself right in the middle of where he doesn’t want to be, but he ends up playing an invaluable role.

12. “This is so wizard, Ani!” – Kitster

Use this quote any time you want to pay someone or something the ultimate compliment.

13. “But you can’t stop the change any more than you can stop the suns from setting.” – Shmi Skywalker

Another great quote for the times when you notice yourself feeling anxious about the future, Anakin’s mother reminds us all to be brave even when everything is about to change.

14. “I was not elected to watch my people suffer and die while you discuss this invasion in a committee.” – Queen Amidala

Queen Amidala’s unwavering devotion to her planet is summed up in this one quote. Confronted with the massive bureaucracy of the Republic for the first time, she’s willing to do whatever it takes to save the people of Naboo, even if it means playing into Palpatine’s political machinations.

15. “Fear is the path to the dark side...fear leads to anger...anger leads to hate...hate leads to suffering.” – Yoda

Master Yoda sums up Anakin’s path with a prescient description of the Dark Side.

16. “...always remember, your focus determines your reality.” – Qui-Gon Jinn

This quote from Qui-Gon could be used as a mantra for the moments when you find your thoughts straying to the negative things in your life.

17. “Yousa no tinken yousa greater den da Gungans... Meesa lika dis. Maybe wesa bein friends.” – Boss Nass

Boss Nass responds to the earnestness of Padmé’s appeal to the Gungans with a great quote and a mighty shake of his billowy cheeks. This first face-to-face meeting between the leaders of the Naboo and the Gungans feels like the start of a new era with a unified planet.

18. “Wipe them out...all of them.” – Darth Sidious

There’s the Emperor we know and love. Another quote from the popular movie trailer, it’s one that’s super fun to say along with the Sith Lord.

19. “Steady. Steady.” – Jar Jar Binks

You know the Gungans waiting for the droid army’s attack are anxious if the most excitable Gungan of all calms them down. As Jar Jar settles their nerves, he shows that he knows how to keep his cool when it really matters — a skill that will serve him well during his tenure in the Galactic Senate.

20. “We’ll take the long way.” – Padmé Amidala

Padmé is undeterred to reach her goal of saving her people, even in the face of Darth Maul. This is also the moment that signals the start of a lightsaber battle for the ages.

21. “Now, Viceroy, we will discuss a new treaty.” – Padmé Amidala

Padmé barely holds back her anger as she growls this line at the bewildered Trade Federation leaders in the Naboo palace throne room. Could Padmé Amidala get any cooler?

22. “Now, this is podracing!” – Anakin Skywalker

This quote from the gleeful young pilot can be used in real life any time you feel the need for speed.

23. “And you, young Skywalker. We will watch your career with great interest.” – Sheev Palpatine

This line adds a small amount of dread into what’s about to be a joyful and celebratory scene. Pairing what the audience knows about the future with that smirk and hand falling on Anakin’s shoulder? One of the most unforgettable quotes of the entire movie.

24. “I will train Anakin. Without the approval of the Council if I must.” – Obi-Wan Kenobi

There’s a little bit of the sass Obi-Wan picked up from all those years at Qui-Gon Jinn’s side in this declaration. This meeting between Obi-Wan and Yoda is the first conversation the young Jedi Knight has concerning his Padawan, and it certainly won’t be the last.

25. “Always two there are...no more...no less. A master and an apprentice.” – Yoda

More foreshadowing! With this memorable line, Yoda reveals a little about the Jedi and the Sith and reminds us about the fate of Anakin Skywalker.

If it’s been years since you watched the full trailer for Episode I: The Phantom Menace, watch it again to remember the excitement you felt before Star Wars returned to the theater. Or rewatch the whole film in honor of it's 25th anniversary!