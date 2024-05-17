Quiz: Which Star Wars: The Phantom Menace Character Are You? 

Yippee! It’s a new quiz to celebrate Episode I.

With Star Wars: The Phantom Menace back in theaters to mark its 25th anniversary, we’ve been quoting the prequel film to our friends and singing along — badly — to the Duel of the Fates. Even before its premiere on May 19, 1999, we were mesmerized by the array of new aliens and other characters, including the teaser poster that famously juxtaposes a young and seemingly innocent Anakin Skywalker with the looming shadow of Darth Vader. Where would you fit into the first chapter of the Skywalker saga? Take the official StarWars.com quiz to find out…

