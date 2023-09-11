Galleries
"Part Eight: The Jedi, The Witch, and the Warlord" Episode Guide | Ahsoka
The heroes race to prevent Grand Admiral Thrawn's escape.
"Part Seven: Dreams and Madness" Episode Guide | Ahsoka
Hera must answer to the New Republic, while far, far away, a reunion takes place.
"Part Six: Far, Far Away" Episode Guide | Ahsoka
The search for Grand Admiral Thrawn reaches beyond the limits of the galaxy.
"Part Five: Shadow Warrior" Episode Guide | Ahsoka
Ahsoka confronts her past, while Hera and her allies undertake a rescue mission.
"Part Three: Time to Fly" Episode Guide | Ahsoka
Hera tangles with New Republic politics while Ahsoka and Sabine Wren voyage to a distant planet.
"Part Two: Toil and Trouble" Episode Guide | Ahsoka
Ahsoka and General Hera Syndulla travel to New Republic shipyards and make an unexpected discovery.
"Part One: Master and Apprentice" Episode Guide | Ahsoka
A valuable prisoner escapes New Republic custody; a search for answers reunites two old friends.
