As all paths converge on Brendok, Master Sol (Lee Jung-jae) and Mae (Amandla Stenberg) return to where it all began for a final confrontation with the Stranger (Manny Jacinto) and Osha (Amandla Stenberg) inside the twins’ former home. Meanwhile, Master Vernestra Rwoh gathers Jedi Knights seeking a resolution to their investigation into Mae’s crime spree, but arrives on Brendok too late. In the burned-out remains of the witches’ fortress, the sisters reunite in their childhood bedchamber to confront their past pain and come to terms with the fire and everything that was consumed by it. Master Sol decisively bests the Stranger in a ferocious duel. However, given the chance to execute Sol with his own weapon, Mae tosses the lightsaber away. The assassin no longer hungers for revenge; what she wants is justice and Sol to admit what he did to the High Council. But even as Sol regrettably admits to killing their mother before Osha’s shocked eyes, the Jedi is adamant that he did the right thing to protect the twins. His confession pushes the twins to the brink, leaving the Stranger with what he craves: an acolyte.