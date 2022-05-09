Clones at 20 | 20 Unforgettable Quotes from Star Wars: Attack of the Clones

StarWars.com celebrates the 20th anniversary of the film with some of its most memorable lines.

The middle chapter of the prequel trilogy, Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, arrived May 16, 2002. To celebrate the movie’s 20th anniversary, StarWars.com presents Clones at 20, a special series of interviews, editorials, and more.

Action! Romance! Yoda with a lightsaber for the first time?! Star Wars: Attack of the Clones has it all, and we’re celebrating the 20th anniversary of the film in a big way. From your favorite quips by the sass master Obi-Wan Kenobi, to swoon-worthy declarations of love, this list features an Episode II quote for every situation.

1. “We’re keepers of the peace, not soldiers.” -- Mace Windu

Master Windu reminds the politicians -- and the audience -- of the Jedi Order’s purpose in the galaxy. This quote highlights their changing role in the Republic as they take on a duty they never intended to fulfill.

2. “You seem a little on edge.” -- Obi-Wan Kenobi

Obi-Wan Kenobi can’t help pointing out his Padawan’s nerves at seeing their old friend Padmé again. Obi-Wan obviously enjoys teasing Anakin, and it’s clear that he can read his Padawan like a book.

3. “Why do I get the feeling you’re going to be the death of me?” -- Obi-Wan Kenobi

Obi-Wan might be referring to their high-flying acrobatics through the Coruscant skyline, but we all know how the pair’s friendship ultimately ends. It’s a cleverly ironic line that nods to their future -- and to Star Wars fans.

4. “I don’t want to sell you death sticks.” -- Elan Sleazebaggano

What do you think Sleazebaggano decided to do with his life after he went home to think about it?





5. “Mentors have a way of seeing more of our faults than we would like. It’s the only way we grow.” - Padmé Amidala

The former queen is already wise beyond her years. Padmé listens sympathetically and gently encourages Anakin to appreciate Obi-Wan Kenobi’s wisdom. The twinkle in her eye gives away her amusement.

6. “Compassion, which I would define as unconditional love, is central to a Jedi’s life. So, you might say we are encouraged to love.” -- Anakin Skywalker

The young Padawan rarely shows his pensive side, but it’s obvious that love is a topic Anakin has thought a lot about. Anakin holds affection in his heart for both his mother and Padmé. He’s walking on a slippery slope, however, and getting close to a dangerous fear of losing them both.

7. “Truly wonderful the mind of a child is.” -- Yoda

Nothing delights Master Yoda like training the youngest Jedi in his care. He turns a seemingly complicated problem into a teachable moment for both the younglings and Obi-Wan Kenobi. (Sometimes the simplest answer is the best one.)

8. “I don’t like sand. It’s coarse and rough and irritating, and it gets everywhere.” -- Anakin Skywalker

It might seem on the surface that Anakin is just complaining about a minor inconvenience. But he’s responding to Padmé’s memory of an idle day on the beach with a comparison of his own life as a slave on the harsh sands of Tatooine. It’s a reminder that the two grew up very differently, but fate, or the Force, still brought them together. (This quote gets bonus points for achieving meme immortality.)

9. “I’m just a simple man trying to make my way in the universe.” -- Jango Fett

Jango dodges Obi-Wan’s questioning with a statement that makes a lasting impression on his young son.





10. I promise you, I will even learn to stop people from dying.” -- Anakin Skywalker

If you could point to the moments that created the man who would become a Dark Lord of the Sith, this would be one of them.