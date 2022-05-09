ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Clones at 20 | 20 Unforgettable Quotes from Star Wars: Attack of the Clones

May 9, 2022
Kelly Knox

StarWars.com celebrates the 20th anniversary of the film with some of its most memorable lines.

The middle chapter of the prequel trilogy, Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, arrived May 16, 2002. To celebrate the movie’s 20th anniversary, StarWars.com presents Clones at 20, a special series of interviews, editorials, and more.

Action! Romance! Yoda with a lightsaber for the first time?! Star Wars: Attack of the Clones has it all, and we’re celebrating the 20th anniversary of the film in a big way. From your favorite quips by the sass master Obi-Wan Kenobi, to swoon-worthy declarations of love, this list features an Episode II quote for every situation.

“We’re keepers of the peace, not soldiers.” -- Mace Windu

1. “We’re keepers of the peace, not soldiers.” -- Mace Windu

Master Windu reminds the politicians -- and the audience -- of the Jedi Order’s purpose in the galaxy. This quote highlights their changing role in the Republic as they take on a duty they never intended to fulfill.

“You seem a little on edge.” -- Obi-Wan Kenobi

2. “You seem a little on edge.” -- Obi-Wan Kenobi

Obi-Wan Kenobi can’t help pointing out his Padawan’s nerves at seeing their old friend Padmé again. Obi-Wan obviously enjoys teasing Anakin, and it’s clear that he can read his Padawan like a book.

“Why do I get the feeling you’re going to be the death of me?” -- Obi-Wan Kenobi

3. “Why do I get the feeling you’re going to be the death of me?” -- Obi-Wan Kenobi

Obi-Wan might be referring to their high-flying acrobatics through the Coruscant skyline, but we all know how the pair’s friendship ultimately ends. It’s a cleverly ironic line that nods to their future -- and to Star Wars fans.

“I don’t want to sell you death sticks…I want to go home and rethink my life.” -- Elan Sleazebaggano

4. “I don’t want to sell you death sticks.” -- Elan Sleazebaggano

What do you think Sleazebaggano decided to do with his life after he went home to think about it?

“Mentors have a way of seeing more of our faults then we would like. It’s the only way we grow.” - Padmé Amidala

5. “Mentors have a way of seeing more of our faults than we would like. It’s the only way we grow.” - Padmé Amidala

The former queen is already wise beyond her years. Padmé listens sympathetically and gently encourages Anakin to appreciate Obi-Wan Kenobi’s wisdom. The twinkle in her eye gives away her amusement.

“Compassion, which I would define as unconditional love, is central to a Jedi’s life. So, you might say we are encouraged to love.” -- Anakin Skywalker

6. “Compassion, which I would define as unconditional love, is central to a Jedi’s life. So, you might say we are encouraged to love.” -- Anakin Skywalker

The young Padawan rarely shows his pensive side, but it’s obvious that love is a topic Anakin has thought a lot about. Anakin holds affection in his heart for both his mother and Padmé. He’s walking on a slippery slope, however, and getting close to a dangerous fear of losing them both.

“Truly wonderful the mind of a child is.” -- Yoda

7. “Truly wonderful the mind of a child is.” -- Yoda

Nothing delights Master Yoda like training the youngest Jedi in his care. He turns a seemingly complicated problem into a teachable moment for both the younglings and Obi-Wan Kenobi. (Sometimes the simplest answer is the best one.)

“I don’t like sand. It’s coarse and rough and irritating, and it gets everywhere.” -- Anakin Skywalker

8. “I don’t like sand. It’s coarse and rough and irritating, and it gets everywhere.” -- Anakin Skywalker

It might seem on the surface that Anakin is just complaining about a minor inconvenience. But he’s responding to Padmé’s memory of an idle day on the beach with a comparison of his own life as a slave on the harsh sands of Tatooine. It’s a reminder that the two grew up very differently, but fate, or the Force, still brought them together. (This quote gets bonus points for achieving meme immortality.)

“I’m just a simple man trying to make my way in the universe.” -- Jango Fett

9. “I’m just a simple man trying to make my way in the universe.” -- Jango Fett

Jango dodges Obi-Wan’s questioning with a statement that makes a lasting impression on his young son.

"I promise you, I will even learn to stop people from dying.” - Anakin Skywalker

10. I promise you, I will even learn to stop people from dying.” -- Anakin Skywalker

If you could point to the moments that created the man who would become a Dark Lord of the Sith, this would be one of them.


“It’s all Obi-Wan’s fault! He’s jealous! He’s holding me back!” -- Anakin Skywalker

11. “It’s all Obi-Wan’s fault! He’s jealous! He’s holding me back!” -- Anakin Skywalker

As Anakin grieves for his mother, he lashes out at almost everyone and everything around him. While the two have disagreed before, this line is our first hint that deep down Anakin harbors resentment for his master.

“I love democracy. I love the Republic.” -- Chancellor Palpatine

12. “I love democracy. I love the Republic.” -- Chancellor Palpatine

These two statements are definitely not true. Palpatine is close to seeing his scheming finally come to fruition, and a small amount of smugness creeps into this iconic quote.

“Oh, not again. Obi-Wan’s gonna kill me.” -- Anakin Skywalker

13. “Oh, not again. Obi-Wan’s gonna kill me.” -- Anakin Skywalker

Anakin sounds like every teen who knows they’re about to be in big trouble. This lighthearted line also teases past shenanigans for Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker. (Did you know Obi-Wan was prone to losing his lightsaber as well, and had three total?)

“I’ve been dying a little bit each day since you came back into my life. I love you…I truly, deeply, love you, and before we die I want you to know.” -- Padmé Amidala

14. “I think our lives are about to be destroyed, anyway…I truly, deeply, love you and before we die, I want you to know.” -- Padmé Amidala

Padmé has been denying her feelings for Anakin. But as the duo faces certain doom, she confesses her affection for the young Jedi. Her declaration of love is simply one of the most romantic moments in Star Wars.

“Good job.” -- Obi-Wan Kenobi

15. “Good job.” -- Obi-Wan Kenobi

There’s the Kenobi snark we all know and love.

“This party’s over.” -- Mace Windu

16. “This party’s over.” -- Mace Windu

Don’t mess with Mace.

“I call it aggressive negotiations.” -- Padmé Amidala

17. “I call it aggressive negotiations.” -- Padmé Amidala

Padmé shares an inside joke with Anakin in the heat of battle. They can’t resist a little flirting, even in the middle of a blasterfight.

“Good call, my young Padawan.” -- Obi-Wan Kenobi

18. “Good call, my young Padawan.” -- Obi-Wan Kenobi

Not only is Obi-Wan genuinely impressed with Anakin’s suggestion, but Anakin is also pleased to receive recognition from his master. This is the first time we see a glimpse of the synergy Anakin and Obi-Wan will share as they fight side by side in the Clone Wars.

“I’ve become more powerful than any Jedi. Even you.” -- Count Dooku

19. “I’ve become more powerful than any Jedi. Even you.” -- Count Dooku

Dooku’s arrogance is on full display as he faces his former teacher. Any illusions that the Count might be sympathetic to his former compatriots are stripped away as he raises his lightsaber to Master Yoda.

“Begun the Clone War has.” -- Yoda

20. “Begun the Clone War has.” -- Yoda

Master Yoda’s ominous declaration ends this story on a wary note. The fall of the Republic is underway.

Kelly Knox writes features and DIYs for StarWars.com. Her writing can also be seen on DC Comics, IGN, and more. Follow her on Twitter at @kelly_knox to talk Star Wars, pop culture, and bad dad jokes.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog

Insider Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones Clones at 20

