Paige Lyman

Paige Lyman is a freelance writer and culture journalist who covers video games, entertainment, Internet culture, and more regularly for outlets like Digital Trends and Wired. She's loved Star Wars since she was a kid and regularly convinces friends to watch the animated series. She loves iced coffee, video games, music, working out, cosplay, and traveling. She also has a soft spot for Han Solo, in all his nerfherder glory.

FIRST STAR WARS MEMORY
Watching the original trilogy on VHS with my dad.
FAVORITE FILM
Star Wars: A New Hope
FAVORITE CHARACTER
Ahsoka Tano has my whole heart! (And special mention to Obi-Wan and Leia.)
FAVORITE SCENE
There are several! "Boring conversation anyway," literally any scene in the Millennium Falcon's cockpit, and Ahsoka and Vader's faceoff in Star Wars Rebels.
