Databank: The Rise of Skywalker
Admiral Griss
Ajan Kloss
Originally scouted as a potential site for a Rebel Alliance base, at the behest of General Leia Organa Ajan Kloss served as a secluded outpost after the Battle of Endor, becoming a training ground for the Jedi Luke Skywalker. Years later, it serves a similar function as home of Resistance fighters and a place for Rey to continue her training.
Aki-Aki
The native Aki-Aki of Pasaana revere the duality of life, both tenacious and fragile, welcoming offworlders with open arms during their biennial festival season, when food and water are plentiful. But between these colorful and joyous celebrations, the Aki-Aki live an austere life, gathering food and water for the next grand event.
Alazmec
The Alazmec of Winsit are adherents of the dark side, and particularly devoted pilgrims journey to Darth Vader’s wrecked castle on Mustafar to venerate his memory. These Sith devotees are the guardians of Mustafar’s Corvax Fen, where they have planted irontrees in its scanty soil. They defend its secrets against seekers they consider unworthy – including First Order Supreme Leader Kylo Ren.
Babu Frik’s workshop
Located in the heart of Kijimi City’s Thieves Quarter, Babu Frik’s workshop is a squat blockhouse overflowing with gear and droid parts. People from all across Kijimi City come to the workshop to do business with Babu, but he only performs “special modifications” for his patrons, the Spice Runners, who have made him an honorary member.
BB-8
A skittish but loyal astromech, BB-8 accompanied Poe Dameron on many missions for the Resistance, helping to keep his X-wing in working order. When Poe’s mission to Jakku ended with his capture by the First Order, BB-8 fled into the desert with a vital clue to the location of Luke Skywalker. He rejoined Poe in time for the attack on Starkiller Base, then helped Rey locate Skywalker’s planet of exile. As the Resistance rebuilt its forces after the Battle of Crait, BB-8 helped both Poe and Rey.