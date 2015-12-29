A skittish but loyal astromech, BB-8 accompanied Poe Dameron on many missions for the Resistance, helping to keep his X-wing in working order. When Poe’s mission to Jakku ended with his capture by the First Order, BB-8 fled into the desert with a vital clue to the location of Luke Skywalker. He rejoined Poe in time for the attack on Starkiller Base, then helped Rey locate Skywalker’s planet of exile. As the Resistance rebuilt its forces after the Battle of Crait, BB-8 helped both Poe and Rey.