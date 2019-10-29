-
Stinger Mantis
The Latero Spaceworks S-161 “Stinger” XL is a luxury yacht built for wealthy executives and oligarchs who want a fast ship that draws stares and rapt attention wherever it goes. Incorporating the latest in performance technology while maintaining the elegant visual aesthetic of the Republic ships from days gone by, the Stinger class starship stands apart from the utilitarian designs favored by the Empire. In the time after Order 66, Greez Dritus serves as captain of one such ship, dubbed the Stinger Mantis because he likes the image it provokes, despite the fact that no breed of mantis across the known galaxy has anything resembling a stinger.