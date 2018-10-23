13 Star Wars Stories to Share for Star Wars Reads

We have recommendations for everyone from younglings to Jedi Masters to get you rolling on your Star Wars Reads journey.
Like the ancient Jedi texts, there's a treasure trove of Star Wars books in the galaxy today filled with epic tales, powerful knowledge, and the legendary characters we know and love. To celebrate Star Wars Reads this month, we've picked a few of our favorite current titles to highlight stories for younglings, Jedi Masters, and everyone in between and beyond. These Star Wars stories help you to explore the concept art and technical skill that brought the original films to life, teach you to search your feelings and become more mindful and assertive in your thinking, and invite you on all-new adventures featuring some of your favorite characters. What's your favorite Star Wars story?
Books for Younglings
Put the younglings in your life on the path to Star Wars knowledge early with books that incorporate basic primers in counting, learning the alphabet, and even poetry! These titles are perfect for older fans looking to pass on what they have learned to the next generation.