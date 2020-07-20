-
Doctor Aphra
Endlessly inventive and completely unpredictable, Doctor Chelli Lona Aphra is one of the galaxy's most daring treasure hunters. The rogue archaeologist studied at the University of Bar’leth where she received her doctorate under duress before she was recruited by Darth Vader. Among her misadventures, she’s joined forces with Luke Skywalker and kidnapped Hera Syndulla. But despite questionable morals and equally bad judgement, her luck hasn’t run out yet.
Gender
Female
species
Human