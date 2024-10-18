NYCC 2024: New Cover Art for Star Wars: The High Republic: Into the Light and Other Reveals from the Lucasfilm Panel

1. The Jedi Knights of The High Republic take the battle to the Nihil and the Nameless! Avar Kriss, Azlin Rell, Bell Zettifar, Burryaga the Wookiee, and Elzar Mann stand ready to fight as the Trials of the Jedi continue!

2. The Jedi are under attack in A Valiant Vow. Author Justina Ireland’s next Star Wars middle grade book shows the Jedi coming up against lots and lots (and we mean way too many for comfort) of Nihil scav-droids. It also features the return of fan-favorite characters Imri Cantaros and Tep Tep!

3. And Claudia Gray’s Into the Light mirrors her first YA book in the series Into the Dark. On the cover Reath Silas faces off against the all-consuming blight…on Kashyyyk? (If we could make a sad Wookiee howl, we would.)

4. But that’s not the last we’ve heard of the era (or the Yord Horde). The just-released cover for Tessa Gratton’s YA novel The Crystal Crown is set toward the end of the High Republic reuniting fans with Padawan Jecki Lon and Jedi Knight Yord Fandar from Star Wars: The Acolyte.

5. Kelnacca and friends are joining the fray in comics. And Marvel unveiled the cover art for Star Wars: The High Republic (2025) issue #2 featuring Lourna Dee, looking like she might’ve returned to her old Tempest Runner ways.

6. A dance to the death? Ahead of Random House World’s audio original novel, Tempest Breaker, written by Cavan Scott, new art was revealed showing Marchion Ro and Lourna Dee in a terrifying tango.

7. Marc Guggenheim will helm a new series focused on Jedi Knights. Marvel’s Star Wars: Jedi Knights explores the Jedi Knights of the prequel era! Set prior to the events of Episode I. Guggenheim unveiled the covers for issue #1 featuring some of the Jedi from the series. We’re talking Qui-Gon Jinn, Mace Windu, Yoda, and more!

8. Lydia Kang will continue writing short stories for Star Wars Insider. The new Battle of Eriadu stories will take fans back to the planet at the heart of The High Republic Adventures (2023) starring Republic Defense Coalition members Joss Arden and a very pregnant Pikka Arden. We’re sure nothing will go wrong. Right?

9. And speaking of the Dark Horse comic run… Charles Soule and Zoraida Córdova revealed art from their entries in Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures Annual coming from Dark Horse. Soule will return to the characters from the Jedi Brave in Every Way picture book he penned with his daughter, while Córdova can’t get enough of Churo the Hutt! (Honestly, same.)

For more news from the comic imprint, check back for reveals from the Dark Horse panel! And keep your eye on StarWars.com and the official social channels for other coverage from the convention floor.