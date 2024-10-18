STAR WARS: SKELETON CREW | DEC 3 ON DISNEY+

NYCC 2024: New Cover Art for Star Wars: The High Republic: Into the Light and Other Reveals from the Lucasfilm Panel

October 18, 2024
October 18, 2024
StarWars.com Team

Plus, a first look at the storied Jedi Knights in full armor, a new cover in The Acolyte publishing program, and more!

The Jedi of Star Wars: The High Republic are ready to take on the Nameless and the Nihil. And that means they’re fully armored up to become the knights the galaxy needs.

The final stories in the Star Wars: The High Republic initiative are coming to your bookshelf next year, and during New York Comic-Con’s Lucasfilm Publishing Panel we got our first look at some of the cover art celebrating the grand finale of Phase III. At NYCC 2024, authors Steven Barnes, Zoraida Córdova, Marc Guggenheim, Lydia Kang, and Charles Soule joined host Krystina Arielle to give fans a glimpse at never-before-seen interior art, upcoming titles, and other news from Star Wars books and comics.

Take a closer look at all the announcements and cover reveals from the delightful conversation!

    • 1. The Jedi Knights of The High Republic take the battle to the Nihil and the Nameless! Avar Kriss, Azlin Rell, Bell Zettifar, Burryaga the Wookiee, and Elzar Mann stand ready to fight as the Trials of the Jedi continue!

    A Valiant Vow cover

    2. The Jedi are under attack in A Valiant Vow. Author Justina Ireland’s next Star Wars middle grade book shows the Jedi coming up against lots and lots (and we mean way too many for comfort) of Nihil scav-droids. It also features the return of fan-favorite characters Imri Cantaros and Tep Tep!

    Claudia Gray’s Into the Light cover

    3. And Claudia Gray’s Into the Light mirrors her first YA book in the series Into the Dark. On the cover Reath Silas faces off against the all-consuming blight…on Kashyyyk? (If we could make a sad Wookiee howl, we would.)

    Tessa Gratton’s YA novel The Crystal Crown cover

    4. But that’s not the last we’ve heard of the era (or the Yord Horde). The just-released cover for Tessa Gratton’s YA novel The Crystal Crown is set toward the end of the High Republic reuniting fans with Padawan Jecki Lon and Jedi Knight Yord Fandar from Star Wars: The Acolyte.

    Star Wars: The High Republic (2025) issue #2 cover

    5. Kelnacca and friends are joining the fray in comics. And Marvel unveiled the cover art for Star Wars: The High Republic (2025) issue #2 featuring Lourna Dee, looking like she might’ve returned to her old Tempest Runner ways.

    Tempest Breaker, written by Cavan Scott, new art was revealed showing Marchion Ro and Lourna Dee in a terrifying tango.

    6. A dance to the death? Ahead of Random House World’s audio original novel, Tempest Breaker, written by Cavan Scott, new art was revealed showing Marchion Ro and Lourna Dee in a terrifying tango.

    Marvel’s Star Wars: Jedi Knights Yoda cover

    7. Marc Guggenheim will helm a new series focused on Jedi Knights. Marvel’s Star Wars: Jedi Knights explores the Jedi Knights of the prequel era! Set prior to the events of Episode I. Guggenheim unveiled the covers for issue #1 featuring some of the Jedi from the series. We’re talking Qui-Gon Jinn, Mace Windu, Yoda, and more!

    The cover of Star Wars Insider 223.

    8. Lydia Kang will continue writing short stories for Star Wars Insider. The new Battle of Eriadu stories will take fans back to the planet at the heart of The High Republic Adventures (2023) starring Republic Defense Coalition members Joss Arden and a very pregnant Pikka Arden. We’re sure nothing will go wrong. Right?

    Charles Soule and Zoraida Córdova revealed art from their entries in Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures Annual.

    9. And speaking of the Dark Horse comic run… Charles Soule and Zoraida Córdova revealed art from their entries in Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures Annual coming from Dark Horse. Soule will return to the characters from the Jedi Brave in Every Way picture book he penned with his daughter, while Córdova can’t get enough of Churo the Hutt! (Honestly, same.)

    For more news from the comic imprint, check back for reveals from the Dark Horse panel! And keep your eye on StarWars.com and the official social channels for other coverage from the convention floor.

    StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

    Star Wars Books NYCC The High Republic

