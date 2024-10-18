NYCC 2024: New Cover Art for Star Wars: The High Republic: Into the Light and Other Reveals from the Lucasfilm Panel

Plus, a first look at the storied Jedi Knights in full armor, a new cover in The Acolyte publishing program, and more!
The Jedi of Star Wars: The High Republic are ready to take on the Nameless and the Nihil. And that means they’re fully armored up to become the knights the galaxy needs.
The final stories in the Star Wars: The High Republic initiative are coming to your bookshelf next year, and during New York Comic-Con’s Lucasfilm Publishing Panel we got our first look at some of the cover art celebrating the grand finale of Phase III. At NYCC 2024, authors Steven Barnes, Zoraida Córdova, Marc Guggenheim, Lydia Kang, and Charles Soule joined host Krystina Arielle to give fans a glimpse at never-before-seen interior art, upcoming titles, and other news from Star Wars books and comics.
Take a closer look at all the announcements and cover reveals from the delightful conversation!